Tribute to late Swaka Philip

By: Anna Nimiriano

Late Swaka Philip died on 8th of January, 2020 and the burial took place on 9th of the same month. Sometimes it was not easy to say a word about somebody whom you know and has done great things in the country and died. In our tradition, we don’t want to miss somebody dear to us, or allow him to die. But the Bible tells us clear that we are from “dust and into dust we return”. If we understand it in the way the Bible tells us, we can understand that death is natural, whether we like it or we don’t like it time will come for all of us to die.

Who is giving the time is the most important for us to understand in our life. Even the Bible tells us we are temporary in this world, which means one day we can leave this world. This is the word written in Bible to help us in critical situation where we lost our dear one.

Late Philip was working for Khartoum Monitor as designer in Khartoum during those years. I knew him in 2006 when I was working for Khartoum Monitor until the time we came to Juba and initiated Juba Monitor. Sometimes he was visiting us and bringing information to Juba Monitor for publication. Late Philip was a hard working person; he was cooperative with his colleagues in the place of work.

Late Philip was a kind of a person if he said something, he would stand firm to implement. He was not easy to decline his decision. Such character is unique to get, may be few people have it in the communities. It is a character of great leaders which we have missed from him.

In Khartoum he was one of the active members of Bari Community. They organized cultural activities that bring Bari community together from other areas and other tribes of Southern Sudan during those years. Some of us from other tribes learnt the culture of Bari through their activities.

I am sure in the Parliament he has done a lot to improve Jubek Legislative Assembly. We can remember the late in so many things as he worked in various places in Juba and Khartoum/ Sudan. Late Philip could be a person who could train young people on how to design newspapers, if there was school of journalism in the country for designing programmes. He was also writing articles in the newspaper (Khartoum Monitor}, many people like his articles.

May Almighty God rest his soul in eternal peace.