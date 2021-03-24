Tribute to late Diana Susu Hassan

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

People of South Sudan and particularly in Central Equatoria State are mourning late Diana Susu Hassan who passed away on 22nd of March 2021 in Nairobi, Kenya. Late Hassan was the Minister of Finance in Central Equatoria State who was appointed recently. It is unfortunate that the government of Central EquatoriaState didn’t benefit from the experience of late Hassan as the new state Minister of Finance.

Late Hassan is young, she was expected to do a lot to the state and thewhole country. As Christians, let us be courageous in such kinds of deaths, otherwise it will take away our faith because it is painful. Last month, the mother of late Diana SusuHassan late Hon. Mary Kidendied; it has not taken long and her only daughter late Diana Hassan passed on.

I personally knew the family during the time of late AlfredTabanwho died in 2019; Late Kiden was with us in the funeral until the last funeral prayer of late Tabanwas conducted. That was the time I was closure with the mother of late Hassan. She was a humble woman, her death was also painful, that was the reason I said we need to be courageous in such moments of bereaved. The family of late Hassan and community of Kuku should praise the name of our Lord Jesus Christ for what had happened in this particular family. God has given and He has taken, let His name be praised.

Let the mourners not take it in traditional way which could not help the two families. Dead is natural as Christians understand it and accept at the same time. There is nothing in this world than being good person and leaving legacy for the coming generations. I am sure during the time when late Diana was alive, she has done a lot of things that people will remember her with, in the community, family and the country at large.

We need to prepare ourselves because we don’t know when we are going to leave this world.It is written in the Bible that time will come for everyone to leave this world, when you don’t know; it is only God who knows it. Right from the beginning of this year, there are many responsible people who died of different types of diseases, we need to take care of ourselves and follow the rules of COVID -19, in any gathering like funeral which you cannot avoid. People should observe social distancing, wash hands with soap and clean water, and apply sanitizers from time to time, no greeting and other measures of protecting ourselves from Coronavirus.

May God bless us all.