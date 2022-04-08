Tri-Star Company launches a new accommodation badge

By Bida Elly David

Tri-Star liquid logistics company yesterday launched an introduction of a new accommodation badge in Juba for UNMISS marines designed by renowned marine architects.

The aim of launching the badge was to help in facilitating the transportation of valuable products of UNMISS to various field locations where they operate.

Speaking during the event, Raveesm Aujla the South Sudan Tri-StarManager said that the company was a liquid logistics company specialized in logistics of fuel, oil, lubricant, and chemicals in 21 Countries out of three Continents and has been operating in South Sudan for almost fifteen (15) years.

He said that currently, the company operates in the Eastern part of Africa with its operation extending to Central and Western Africa.

Furthermore, he reiterated that the company has been operating in the river Nile for a long period of time in support of UNMISS.

He added that in the current project, the company has constructed an accommodation badge for UNMISS Marines designed by renowned marine architects from the United Nations through an international reputed classification organization for its compliance and safety.

‘’ The company was a liquid logistics company specialized in logistics of fuel, oil, lubricant, and chemicals in 21 Countries out of three Continents and has been operating in South Sudan for almost fifteen(15) years. Currently, the company operates in the Eastern part of Africa with its operation extending to Central and Western Africa. In the current project, the company has constructed an accommodation badge for UNMISS Marines designed by renowned marine architects from the United Nations through an international reputed classification organization for its compliance and safety’’ He said

He said that their major concern in South Sudan was to promote education that would enhance young people to get opportunities to develop their future.

‘’In keeping Tri-Star’s commitment towards environmental responsibility, the badge has been built with all measures to ensure it is environmentally friendly while operating on the Nile. This badge indeed is a landmark construction bearing confidence to pave ways for more future construction which will benefit the movement on the river Nile’’ He added

However, he added that such construction activities could provide huge employment and business opportunities for the local staff and enhance their technical confidence.

Tri-StarCompany has been working in South Sudan for almost 15 years in a journey with the citizens trying to connect with the local community at various levels by promoting education services through the construction of classrooms for learners.

He underscored that the company constructed classrooms in Lobonok County and Juba as well as trained learners on the use of computer programs.

For his part, Eugene Mayne, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company said that for the past 15 years of operation in South Sudan, they have been focusing to render their business services to the Community with total confidence since developing the community was part and partial of their project bridging the gap between the rich and the poor.

Madut Biar, the National Minister of Transport appreciated the role played by Tri-Star Company towards promoting the country ahead through their developmental projects.

He urged them to continue supporting the country, especially the Nile port department to boost development.