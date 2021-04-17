jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, April 17th, 2021
A foot for thought

Treat journalists with dignity and respect

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

According to yesterday report published in the newspaper echoingthat journalists from various media houses boycottedPress Conference due to ill-treatment from the organizers was shocking.  According to the information, journalists were invited by the Ministry of Land, Housing and Urban Development for the launching of “draft Land policy “for South Sudan atits headquarter.

After waiting for more than one hour, one of the organizers came and said let journalists all go out; they will enter after the Minister hasentered first in the hall. Journalists got angry and majority of them went without covering the event.  Right from the beginning there was no proper coordination from the organizers. You cannot call journalists to come early and wait for more than one hour and told them to go and wait outside for a while.

Time expended while waiting for the Minister to come, was wasted due to lack of proper scheduled. It was unfortunate that majority of the journalists failed to attend the press Conference. The second point could be approach, may be the approach from the official was not appropriate that led them to work out and missed the important event.

I am requesting journalists that in case of suchsituation, in the field; let them communicate with the management in the office. The word” ill- treatment” said by them means a lot, we need to know how they are treated in the field, so that we resolve it amicably and let journalists do their work free. Sometimes information was not coordinated well by the staff in the Ministry or elsewhere, which led to journalists to dash out.

However, we need to have good mannersof approaching and communicating to journalists so that it doesn’t harm them in the end.  I am saying this because it is the second time journalists were boycotting press Conference due to what they said “ill- treatment”, whichneeds to be avoided.

 We want to end such scenario and sources to improve on time for presenting theirprograms. You cannot say the program is at 9:00 AM and it begins at 11: AM. Too much local time in any programme is not good; in most cases it caused misunderstanding between the two parties and it would lead to problem.

Let us have good policies on how to do our work effectively, media need information from sources to inform the publicon what is happening in the country. Therefore, both media and sources are very important for public to get news; they should cooperate in the field.

May God bless us all.

