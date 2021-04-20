Transport resume along Yei-Juba road

By Hassan Arun

Yei River County Commissioner said road transport has resumed a long Yei-Juba on Monday.

Commissioner Agrey Cyrus Kanyikwa said that movement also resumed along all the Yei major roads including Yei-Kaya, Lasu and Ombasi roads.

He said that the commuters will be accompanied by military escort on daily basis to ensure traders and travellers.

“Am grateful to take this opportunity to inform our public as I stated last week that Yei-Juba road will be opened, we have already opened Yei-kaya road and Yei-Lasu and Ombasiare operational and today is the official process of how Yei-Juba is opened,” he said.

Cyrus appealed to those subjecting innocent people to allow free movement of civilians on the roads connecting Yei to otherareas.

“We hope that the evil in the hearts of those who are subjecting the lives of civilians to danger is gone away and that they may allow our citizens to move freely as it used to be. It is unfair and against human rights to subject innocent civilians to suffering,” he said.

He said that last week trucks transporting food commodities arrived Yei.

Cyrus added that security situation in Yei is calm.