TRANSFORMATION IN NS IS GOOD FOR THE NATION

The transformation of a country or an institution comes in different ways with different purposes. This is what can be said about the once dreaded National Security which is coming out to open its door to the public to know and understand that those working there are not above the law as many had thought. The institution that guards the interests of the nation has some issues that they cannot divulge in the public domain. However, it is a good move to have a spokesperson who can tell the public that officers or personnel working in the agency if found to have committed a crime would be treated with equal law of the country. They came out to tell the public to report any one of them who might have been monstering or harassing members of the public in the name of the institution or under the pretext of carrying out some specific duties which might not have been authorized by the institution. The officers in simple terms have been warned against abuse of powers vested on them for national duties. One of them was found guilty for abuse of powers and is serving a sentence which should be an eye-opener or an instant signal that the top-notch of the agency is out to model the institution to be properly effective and working according to the laws of the country in service delivery to the people. It should be appreciated that if this trend continues then the general public would open to interact and give any useful information to the agency instead of the past fear of intimidation or threats which people have been associating the agency with. More officers whose cases are pending before the high institution of the agency should have them completed to serve as a warning to others who are tarnishing the name and image of the institution.