Thursday, July 29th, 2021
Training of female journalists in Eastern Africa ended

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Three days online training for female journalists in Eastern Africa ended yesterday. It was organized byUNESCOon safety mechanism and security guidelines for female journalists in Eastern Africa bloc. During the discussions,it was found that the situation of female journalists in the region were more or less the same. They were facing severe threats, sexual harassment, intimidation, torturing, killing, arrest,and other bad forms of treatment in the newsroom and in the field. Their work were been marginalized by male journalists in other parts of Eastern Africa countries.

Editors and managers of various media houses underwent many challenges including psychological torture due to the above mentioned subject, and their vulnerability as women in the newsroom and in the offices.

 As a result, majority of female journalists are traumatized with stress and lack of safety in the country and regional bloc which was common in media industry. However, it was mentioned that media should have mechanisms on how to protect female journalists. Generally, journalists have a right to freedom of expression and access to information.

Nevertheless, there should be law that governed media in the country as well as female journalists, for the reason that they would be treated with care for their vulnerability in the field.

Female journalists were advised to take care of their own safety in the field within any situation that could arise. They should understand the nature of event they were covering and the situation of security where they are.  Associations dealing with media houses should access risk of female journalists and act accordingly.

On digital training they were advised to take care on phones and information they were gathering. To have strong password that could not result to the damaging of their information in email and social media. They must know how to manage trauma if and when they were in. Female journalists shared their experiences to encourage one another and learn from it.

It was educative training that female journalists recommended to continue with so that they could benefit from it. They requested some topics to have enough time for presentations and discussions like trauma, digital security among others. Some trainers their presentations were inspiring like Salima Macharia, especially when she was sharing her own experience.

May God bless us all.

