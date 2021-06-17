TRAFFIC POLICE MUST STOP BEING NUISANCE

The culture being developed by the traffic police officers of surrounding a vehicle with almost ten uniformed personnel must stop. What is the logic or the rationale of this kind ofbehaviour? People driving cars or vehicles need protection from the high notch of the traffic command. Traffic police are supposed to maintain law and order on the roads and to ensure vehicles and people driving them had all the required documents as enshrined in the laws. They are the custodians of safe passenger on our roads, but they should not turn out to be money minters through their white uniforms and the power of oath of office. This is against the force requirements. The problem the officers seems to be having is when they find a foreigner driving a vehicle. They tend to intimidate, bulldoze and even insult where there is no money exchanging hands. If these reports are true and anything to go by, the department must be given attention by the bosses and possibly be overhauled to bring in people who were dedicated and who have respect for humanity. There is nowhere in the world that over ten traffic police officers can confront one motorists in the name of inspecting defaults and documents. At least two is acceptable number unless the motorist or the driver is disobeying the traffic demand or becoming violence at the scene. There have been many promises of having lean and disciplined police officers among other forces. This has been promises which have not been fulfilled and whose directions still remain unclear to the public. It is understandable that the unified forces are being prepared to take over the management and operations of the security organs which would include traffic department. This time around those who are to be deployed should be those with high degree of discipline and love to their work. Not making money.