TRAFFIC JAM IS AN EYESORE TO MOTORISTS IN BRIDGE

It is unbecoming that the section of the main Juba- Nimule road near the bridge or Kubri is a thorn in the flesh more so on working days and particularly in the evening. It is like the traffic police who are manning the area have come to compromise with the jam which is normally at snail’s pace and at times no movement at all. It is like a routine that between April and May there must be a breakdown which goes for weeks if not months for repairs to be carried out on one side of the bridge. Life is becoming so unbearable that some motorists find it safe to seek solace on the roadside tea places even for more than four to five hours after leaving work. Worse still this is the lifeline in and outlet of the country. It would be regulated that heavy commercial vehicles coming in and going out of the city should have time schedule particularly day time instead of rushing with others during evening time. Most people working in Juba lives across the bridge and all goods meant for basic use comes through this road. While the pathetic condition of the road is another thing to tackle, there must be order to allow minimum wastage of man-power through traffic jam. It has been repeated time and again that this road or highway needs more attention than others because of its value to the nation. Those charged with carrying out the maintenances responsibilities are sleeping on the job. The unity government should be seen to be working with people who are dedicated to their work. It is pointless to wait until the whole section of the bridge is down then start working on it. There must be patriotism and commitments in doing what the engineers are expected to do instead of excurses and buying time. There are people who should be fired for letting the appointing authorities down. This is a small area of the road which should not be left to hinder transportation of basic items and movements. The yearly services should be undertaken immediately instead of waiting until the condition or situation goes out of hand. This is what is happening with those charged with ensuring the safety of people and motorists using the bridge unless they do not coordinate in public service delivery requirements.