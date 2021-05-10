jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, May 10th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialTRAFFIC JAM IS AN EYESORE TO MOTORISTS IN BRIDGE
Editorial

TRAFFIC JAM IS AN EYESORE TO MOTORISTS IN BRIDGE

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

It is unbecoming that the section  of the main Juba- Nimule road near the bridge or Kubri is a thorn in the flesh more so on working days  and particularly in the evening. It is like the traffic police who are manning the area have come to compromise with the jam which is normally at snail’s pace and at times no movement at all. It is like a routine that between April and May there must be a breakdown which goes for weeks if not months for repairs to be carried out on one side of the bridge. Life is becoming so unbearable that some motorists find it safe to seek solace on the roadside tea places even for more than four to five hours after leaving work. Worse still this is the lifeline in and outlet of the country. It would be regulated that heavy commercial vehicles coming in and going out of the city should have time schedule particularly day time instead of rushing with others during evening time. Most people working in Juba lives across the bridge and all goods meant for basic use comes through this road. While the pathetic condition of the road is another thing to tackle, there must be order to allow minimum wastage of man-power through traffic jam. It has been repeated time and again that this road or highway needs more attention than others because of its value to the nation. Those charged with carrying out the maintenances responsibilities are sleeping on the job. The unity government should be seen to be working with people who are dedicated to their work. It is pointless to wait until the whole section of the bridge is down then start working on it. There must be patriotism and commitments in doing what the engineers are expected to do instead of excurses and buying time. There are people who should be fired for letting the appointing authorities down. This is a small area of the road which should not be left to hinder transportation of basic items and movements. The yearly services should be undertaken immediately instead of waiting until the condition or situation goes out of hand. This is what is happening with those charged with ensuring the safety of people and motorists using the bridge unless they do not coordinate in public service delivery requirements.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

TRADERS MUST TAKE INTO ACCOUNT THE EXISTANCE OF CITIZENS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Traders have the right to raise their voices concerning the high taxation at the border town of Nimule or other entry points but one fact remain that this cannot justify their insistence on increasing or remaining adamant to pleas to reduce prices of basic commodities. There is no justification to stand against the lowering of the hiked prices which came as a result of economic meltdown and the emergence of coronavirus pandemic. All the time traders or the business community have been citing the high rate of the dollar to...
Editorial

SURELY AROK SHOULD SUCCEED IN HIS EDUCATION DREAM

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo Education is the key to future life for the youth of this country if well messaged. It come with commitments and dire determination with self-respect and discipline. It came with a big heart of Jok Abraham Thon, founder of Promised Land Secondary School in Sherikat, Juba when he came to learn the case of unfortunate Michael Dut Arok who was the best student in primary four in 2018 who had lost hope against hope for joining university to continue with his education because...
error: Content is protected !!