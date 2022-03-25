jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, March 25th, 2022
A foot for thought

Traditional way of solving problems

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Sometimes it is good to remember the way people solve problems in traditional manners. For example, there are problems between husband and wife or neighbors, how did people solve them during those years or in rural areas?

In other places, there are no governments and laws to guide people to solve problems, but each tribe has ways on how to tackle issues pertaining to family affairs and the community at large.  It was working very well and people respect what had been put as rules to guide the community.

In those areas, community leaders and elderly people were considered as administrators in the areas. Any information coming from them would be implemented and put in action. It was a small population being managed by a few people in a specific place.

Sometimes problems occurred due to big numbers of people and lack of respect for the rules set up by people. Chiefs were considered part of administrations in the areas. They live simple lives and in a peaceful manner.  Currently, there are some communities that have kings who are considered as administrators in their places.

They have taboos that generate by them to guide their living. For example, a man wants to marry, what could be done, or how the ceremony is prepared in the traditional way. I like the traditional marriage of Nigeria, it has become popular, and it looks so nice and beautiful.

South Sudan has  64 tribes in the country, each tribe has its own way of getting married. Due to civilizations and inter-marriage, other traditional ways of marriage are similar.  Many people copied other people’s way of living to improve their standards.   You cannot say this is my tradition don’t follow them if it is well better to adapt and implement them.

What are good in those traditional rules, there were no many conflicts among people, anything resolved by a small group of people and within a specific period of time. There was no third party to stand in between us peace markers.

 Sometimes is good to remember old system of living and admire our way of life in our own traditions.

May God bless us all.

Are elections possible in 2023?

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor This question was asked due to information published in the newspapers saying that “African Union and other key players are in Juba to access and engage stakeholders concerning the preparation for a permanent constitution-making process that would lead to free and fair elections next year“. The follow-up being made by African Union is okay, on the side of the citizens and some stakeholders, there were no problems. The challenges are with some political parties. Last year when President Salva Kiir Mayardit said South...
SPLM-IO boycotts ceasefire meeting

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor In the report published yesterday in the newspaper, it said that Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO} boycotted the meeting organized by the Ceasefire Monitoring body. The reason given was that the forces of SPLM-IO were attacked by SSPDF which is why they refused to attend the meeting.  It was unfortunate to hear about such kind of situation which led to the failure of a meeting that was going to produce fruitful results for the welfare of this country. We cannot continue fighting...
Sports premises in the areas are important

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday the Ministry of Youth and Sports called for the immediate evacuation of sports premises by illegal occupation. It was a very important call from the Minister; I hope those who occupied sports premises in the areas within Juba must evacuate. This is not the first time such a call was made in public places to those who occupied the premises. The question is what could happen to the spaces that had been used by churches, are those to be evacuated or it...
Summary of the week

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Summary of the week is what had happened to you within this week and beyond. It could be a good or bad week for you based on what you went through. The common activities of the week for many people are death cases, sicknesses and others. It would be your good luck if you didn’t go through a tough situation. All the ways go to Rome with the week and the activities that had happened to each and every one. For me is...
