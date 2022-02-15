Traditional chiefs told to reduce bride price

By William Madouk Garang

Central Equatoria State Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement, Moro Isaac Jenesio has called on traditional chiefs to restore culture and stop high bride price practice to allow young men and women wed.

This was revealed during a five-day workshop on ‘Customary law ascertainment, review and documentation’ which kicked off in Yei and was attended by local chiefs and officials from three counties, Lainya, Morobo and Yei, states MPs among others.



Bride price, bride wealth, or bride token, is money, property, or other forms of wealth paid by a groom or his family to the woman or the family of the woman he will be married to or is just about to marry.

In his opening speech at the workshop, Mr. Jenesio who was also the guest of honor, urged the traditional authorities to bring to an end expensive dowry practice and reinstated normal culture.

“I am always disappointed to see that ladies are now used for business,” Jenesio lamented.

He said imagine a notice could be “Just a notification letter to cost five hundred and Fifty thousand to one million, which is not there in our culture,” he added.

Jenesio also advised the traditional leaders to be cooperative when it comes to marriage issues as well as be protective to children’s right.

Meanwhile, Lainya commissioner, Emmanuel khamis Richard appealed to the customary authorities to take the matter in accordance to the culture rather than adopting outsider’s customs.

“Our traditional leaders, you need to take this serious, so that you work within the traditional norms and laws, don’t go outside your culture and clan practices by adopting someone’s culture to use it,” Khamis stressed.

He advised that the traditional authorities to distance themselves from politics and always be fair and neutral in their judgment regardless of accuser or plaintiff’s tribe, religion or color.

In November 2018, Nyalong Ngong Deng, 17 year-old virgin is dubbed South Sudan’s most expensive bride – her beauty attracted six suitors who walked down the aisle with the victorious suitor to win girl’s heart.

Tycoon Kok Alat beat at least five other men who had expressed interest to marry Nyalong in line with Dinka culture after each failed to match his 520 cows, three Toyota V8 cars and millions of cash.

In Dinka culture, any man willing to marry must convince the girl’s family he has the desired qualities which include ability to take care of their daughter. It is from here that contestants are carefully ‘auditioned’ before letting them battle it out in a long search for the lucky son-in-law able to meet dowry terms

South Sudan is on top of five most expensive bride price countries in Africa, especially Dinka followed by Somali people of Somalia,Igbo people of Nigeria, Zulu people of South Africa, and Buganda tribe of Uganda.