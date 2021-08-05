Traders Worry of the unpredictable dollar rate

By Atimaku Joan

Traders in Juba have expressed their worry over unpredictable changes of the dollar rate within the country.

In an exclusive interview, the traders said that they were delighted over the past two months that the rate of the dollar had fairly dropped. Now they are worried about the prospect of the rate increasing in the coming days after the completion of the actioning of millions of dollars given as a loan by International Monetary Fund (IMF) to the Government of South Sudan. The loan was designated for collection of 50billion South Sudan pounds from the market.

Martin Joseph who is a trader at Nyakuron Market said that the rate had been a little bit stable for the past two months thus enabling them to reduce the prices of commodities

“Somehow the prices have stated stabilizing in the market and our currency has gained strength a little bit against the US dollar and this is helping us, but we don’t know what will happen next, “said Joseph.

Osman Adam a retailer in Kubiri Habuba, said that the auctioning policy has helped in reducing thedollar rate recently. but now he is afraid of what may happen next because he is expecting another hike in the dollar rate as the Central bank has completed auctioning the hard currency and managed to collect 50 billion South Sudan pounds.

Francis Lemi, a retailer at Custom market said that he keeps wishing for the rate to reduce because the prices of commodities depend on the stability of the dollar rate in the market.

“When the dollar is high the price of sugar and wheat flour also increases.It used not to be like this when the dollar was sixty thousand pounds, we also need to get something small on what we are selling,” said Lemi.

He added that he is now selling a sack of fifty kilogram of sugar at 14500ssp and a kilogram goes at 300ssp since the drop of dollar rate.