Friday, October 15th, 2021
Cover Story

Traders want gov’t agencies to cease extortion or face market shutdown

By James Atem Kuir

Traders across Juba city have accused government agencies including Juba City Council, National Revenue Authority and Fire Brigade now known as the Civil Defense of charging unbearable taxes and fines,and warned of closing shops if the practice does not cease.

The traders who met the Central Equatoria State Chamber of Commerce to present their grievances yesterday, said government institutions particularly the Juba City Counciland the National Revenue Authority (NRA) charge unexplained multiple layers of taxes.

Samuel Majak Mabior the head of traders in Rock City and Mauna Markets said Juba City Council authorities charge 50,000 South Sudanese Pounds (SSP) for an empty bottle of water found near thetrader’sshop and100,000 SSP for two bottles.

“Traders are really suffering. If one bottle of water is found outside your shop, you will be fined 50,000 SSP and if they are two, it is 100,000 SSP. In this case, let’s assume the mayor is a business person and 10 bottles of water are found outside his shop, will he be able to pay that money? That is not true,” the trader pressed.

“If he wants to solve the problem of garbage, he can bring containers and distribute them to all the markets so that every morning all the traders can throw all the garbage in the containers. If the container is full, they should comeimmediately and take away,” he added.

Everline Atieno, representative of Kenyan business community in Munuki Sub Libya,said Juba City Council authorities doubleoperation chargesfor foreigners.

“The people from JubaCity Council double taxes if they see you are a foreigner even when you cannot afford it. And since last year, all businesses are down because of corona virus. It’s very difficult to pay taxes and rent and continue the business,” she said.

For his part, Robert Pitia the Chairperson of Central Equatoria State Chamber of Commerce, said he will seek ways to address the traders’ grievances with the concerned authorities. “We toldthem  to be patient with us because we raised some of this issues sometimes back All the shops are not going to be closed because of JubaCity Council, we will add

Cover Story

Flood victims desperate for assistance in Lakes

By Mabor Riak Lakes State Relief and Rehabilitation Commission confirmed that 16,150 flood victims from Unity state and internally displaced community of Rumbek North county were in need of humanitarian assistance in Lakes State. In an interview with Juba Monitor yesterday, the deputy chairperson of relief and rehabilitation commission (RRC) in Lakes State Adhum Acho| Geu said that they were in Rumbek North county to assess the situation of the people who were displaced by flood from neighboring Mayiandit county of Unity State to identify the priority needs for intervention....
Cover Story

Political crisis looms within National Movement for Change

By: William Madouk Garang A serious political crisis is looming within the South Sudan National Movement for Change (SSNMC) as a faction led by Clement Juma Mbugoniwia within the same party refused to accept the credibility of recent polls where the new chairperson was elected. In an extraordinary convention held on 25th September, 2021 the executive members of SSNMC elected, Moro Isaac Jenesio as the replacement for the former chairman, Joseph Bangasi Bakosoro following his defection to the ruling party, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM). Conversely, the result did...
Cover Story

Nzara commissioner refutes allegations of foreign troops

By Baraka John  The commissioner of Nzara County in Western Equatoria State has refuted news circulated on social media that ‘Congolese armed forces’ had encroached into the Nzara County territory to wage war against the State.  Speaking to the media yesterday, Richard Zizi said that the Congolese armed forces did not encroach Sakure Payam to wage war against the state government but, the foreign forces were splashing out Ambororo nomads from the territory of DR Congo and mistakenly entered into Sakure Payam of Nzara County last week. “The Congolese forces...
