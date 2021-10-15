Traders want gov’t agencies to cease extortion or face market shutdown

By James Atem Kuir

Traders across Juba city have accused government agencies including Juba City Council, National Revenue Authority and Fire Brigade now known as the Civil Defense of charging unbearable taxes and fines,and warned of closing shops if the practice does not cease.

The traders who met the Central Equatoria State Chamber of Commerce to present their grievances yesterday, said government institutions particularly the Juba City Counciland the National Revenue Authority (NRA) charge unexplained multiple layers of taxes.

Samuel Majak Mabior the head of traders in Rock City and Mauna Markets said Juba City Council authorities charge 50,000 South Sudanese Pounds (SSP) for an empty bottle of water found near thetrader’sshop and100,000 SSP for two bottles.

“Traders are really suffering. If one bottle of water is found outside your shop, you will be fined 50,000 SSP and if they are two, it is 100,000 SSP. In this case, let’s assume the mayor is a business person and 10 bottles of water are found outside his shop, will he be able to pay that money? That is not true,” the trader pressed.

“If he wants to solve the problem of garbage, he can bring containers and distribute them to all the markets so that every morning all the traders can throw all the garbage in the containers. If the container is full, they should comeimmediately and take away,” he added.

Everline Atieno, representative of Kenyan business community in Munuki Sub Libya,said Juba City Council authorities doubleoperation chargesfor foreigners.

“The people from JubaCity Council double taxes if they see you are a foreigner even when you cannot afford it. And since last year, all businesses are down because of corona virus. It’s very difficult to pay taxes and rent and continue the business,” she said.

For his part, Robert Pitia the Chairperson of Central Equatoria State Chamber of Commerce, said he will seek ways to address the traders’ grievances with the concerned authorities. “We toldthem to be patient with us because we raised some of this issues sometimes back All the shops are not going to be closed because of JubaCity Council, we will add