Traders urged to respect Covid-19 measures

By Wek AtakKacjang

The Juba City Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture Central EquatoriaState urged traders in Juba to respect the Covid-19 measures in order for them to stop the spread of coronavirus in the market.

In an exclusive interview with Juba Monitor, the Chairperson for Juba City Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture Stephen WaniAquilino said due to Covid-19 handshake and hugging have been a culture that people have been practicing but they should stop for the sake of preventing coronavirus.

“As the level of Chamber of Commerce and sub- offices in the marketthey should do awareness in the market, let the traderswear facemasks and washing facilities in their places so that when the clients enter to the shop, he or she should wash hand. We all know shaking hand is our cultureof showing peace but for the sake of preventing danger disease we need to stop it.Yes, people in the market are still spotted in crowed places without facemask,”said Wani.

He added that traders should be regularly cleaning their stalls and equipment if possible, offer hand washing stations and display reminders to wash hands more frequently with soap and water for 20 second where facilities can be offered to customers.

He revealed that to avoid handshaking and hugging will be beneficial for all of us to fight the dangerous disease and it is everyone responsibilities not only the government,the message of State governor is very clear, to avoid handshaking.

“Practicing good hygiene is an important habit that helps prevent the spread of COVID-19because Facemasks have become essential accessories in protecting yourself and others from contracting COVID-19. Social distance remains a key way to mitigate spread because this distance will help you avoid direct contact with respiratory droplets produced by coughing or sneezing,” said Wani.

Last week, the Governor of Central Equatoria State, Emmanuel Adil Anthony has bannedre-imposes on handshaking and hugging as covid-19 case surge in the State.

Last month, the National Ministry of Health has raised concerns about an increasing number of coronavirus infections in the country and warned the citizens of a catastrophic consequences should they fail to adhere to preventive measures.