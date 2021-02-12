Traders urged to reduce prices in the market

By Wek Atak Kacjang

South Sudan National Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculturehasurged thetraders to reduce prices in the market.

Speaking to the Press on Wednesday, the First Deputy Chairman for South Sudan National Chamber of Commerce, Industry and AgricultureLosidikLukakLegge said theNational Chamber of Commerce is a network of business people designed to promote and protect the interest of its members.

“I callupon business community and traders’ union in Juba to reduce the prices of essential commodities despite the hard-economic situation in the country,”Lukak said.

He added that traders should not raise prices as they wish, saying the government is working to normalize the situation.

“I would like to tell our civil population across the country that the government knows the situation you are undergoing now and it is working so hard to end economic the situation in the country.

I would also to tell our traders in the market that you should not take advantage of the situation to put your own prices every morning and evening. You should also love this country,” he added.

Lukak pointed out that the traders should understand the economic situation and make reasonable prices for the common man to afford.

Last month, the Central Equatoria State Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture raised a complaint against South Sudan General Business community and employer’s federation over illegal collection of money and disturbing traders by forcefully demanding each trader to pay 15,000SSP across markets in the country.

However, the First Deputy Chairman for National Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture LosidikLukakLegge stood by the State chamber of commerce’s complaint and reiterated the claims that ‘illegal collection of money’ by General Business Community and Employers Federation Union in the country should stop because it was not within their mandate.