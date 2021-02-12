jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, February 12th, 2021
HomeNewsTraders urged to reduce prices in the market
News

Traders urged to reduce prices in the market

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By Wek Atak Kacjang

South Sudan National Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculturehasurged thetraders to reduce prices in the market.

Speaking to the Press on Wednesday, the First Deputy Chairman for South Sudan National Chamber of Commerce, Industry and AgricultureLosidikLukakLegge said theNational Chamber of Commerce is a network of business people designed to promote and protect the interest of its members.

“I callupon business community and traders’ union in Juba to reduce the prices of essential commodities despite the hard-economic situation in the country,”Lukak said.

He added that traders should not raise prices as they wish, saying the government is working to normalize the situation.

“I would like to tell our civil population across the country that the government knows the situation you are undergoing now and it is working so hard to end economic the situation in the country.

I would also to tell our traders in the market that you should not take advantage of the situation to put your own prices every morning and evening. You should also love this country,” he added.

Lukak pointed out that the traders should understand the economic situation and make reasonable prices for the common man to afford.

Last month, the Central Equatoria State Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture raised a complaint against South Sudan General Business community and employer’s federation over illegal collection of money and disturbing traders by forcefully demanding each trader to pay 15,000SSP across markets in the country.

However, the First Deputy Chairman for National Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture LosidikLukakLegge stood by the State chamber of commerce’s complaint and reiterated the claims that ‘illegal collection of money’ by General Business Community and Employers Federation Union in the country should stop because it was not within their mandate.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

LEFT OUT-New dates set for exams

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Okan Thomas Onyango The Ministry of General Education and Instructions and the National Examinations Council have announced new dates for the candidates who missed out the Primary Leaving Examinations . Speaking to the press yesterday, the Minister of General Education and Instructions, Awut Deng Acuil said that the Ministry have decided to fix new dates to conduct primary eight leaving examinations for the pupils who missed out the initial examinations. “The transportation to the locations will take place from Friday 12th through Sunday 14th February 2021. And the administration...
News

Three suspects arrested for robbery

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Mabor RiakMagok Three suspects have been arrested in connection to road ambush in Rumbek Lakes State, police authorities confirmed yesterday. The suspects are accused of ambushing, committing road robbery and killing innocent people along the roads. Speaking to Juba Monitor, the police spokesperson Capt. Elijah MaborMakuac said the operation of apprehending the three suspects was carried out by security forces patrollingthe Highway State. Capt. Maborsaid three criminalswho were detained were found possessing 9 AK-47 rifles. “We have captured nine (9) AK-47 rifles. Four AK-47 rifles in MadolAkoch residential area,...
error: Content is protected !!