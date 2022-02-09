Traders told to stop selling harmful alcohols

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

The Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce in Yei River County of Central Equatoria State director traders to stop selling harmful alcoholics.

Over the weekend, authorities cracked down on selling of harmful alcoholic drinks including the whisky gins operation carried out on Friday.

Luate Justine explained that the hunt down is a normal policy of the government as witnessed in some states of South Sudan.

“We were taken by surprise yesterday when the search was carried out because in April 2021 last year selling toxic alcohol was banned. I call all traders not to be panic because it is the obligation and duty of the government to ensure that citizens are safe from harm,”

He added that he requests rate collectors to confiscate goods that are not accepted to be traded to avoid such situations. Also business community, they should not panic it is a normal thing as a mandate and a duty of the government to ensure the safety of citizens.

He revealed that he urged traders who closed their shops to open and continue with normal work and no one should be scared with the ongoing exercise because it is a normal thing.

In April 20th 2021, Commissioner Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa issued an order banning sales of such alcoholic drinks.