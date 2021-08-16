Traders told to reduce fuel prices in Yei County

By Bida Elly David

The Commissioner of Yei-River County of Central Equatoria State called on traders to reduce the fuel prices from 650 to 450 SSP per litter.

Last week, Fuel Operators kept their businesses closed as a result of protest when the commissioner of Yei River County issued an order instructing the fuel operators to bring down prices from the current 650 pounds to 450 pounds per litter since Dollar lost its value against South Sudanese pounds(SSP).

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Commissioner of Yei River CountyAggrey Cirus Kanyikwa said that, there was temporary blackout of fuel made by owners themselves in Yei and not every fuel station did that. Some fuel stations had raised grievances that they had been overtaxed, thus resulting into skyrocketing of fuel prices.

“The taxes were not legitimate ones but arrangements made by the transporting agents and the companies as well as some individuals. This should not be an effect to citizens or concern because the government was not part of it. This practice of increase in fuel prices has caused grievances from citizens because they had been paying high for power consumption. The citizens incurred a lot of costs and this was not government’s intention,” Cirus said.

He added that the government has finalized the issue during the dialogue with the fuel traders to bring prices into normal and it was seconded.

He revealed that the purchased fuel was expensive from the neighboring Countries and the government imposed heavy tariffs on our business which made it difficult to identify profit. Despite the fact that the local currency has gained value over the Dollar, this does not cover the cost of losses our fuel business incurs. If government needs us to drop our fuel prices, they should also mitigate the percentage of taxes they impose on us”