Traders shield blames on price rise

By Bida Elly David

Traders in Juba yesterday clarified that the multiple proliferation of commodity prices by them in the market was not in contradiction to final consumers rather to compensate the cost of multiple taxes they sustained from the tax agencies.

This came after hearing that final consumer resorted to the procurement of substitute goods due to high prices in state of complementary goods.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday Mukiza Ahmed a hawker in Gumbo sherikat said, there was no need to run enterprises if at the end of the day there was no profit margin from their daily sales.

Mukiza reiterated that the increment on the prices of goods by the merchants happened as costs to compensate the multiple tariffs that tax agencies imposed on them without knowing the cumulative expenses they incurred during importation of the commodities.

He urged the government to avoid blaming them on the exercise they carried out rather to revise whether South Sudan tax policies favour only the authority and the final consumers

‘’We need to say that, there was no need to run enterprises if at the end of the day there our enterprises undergo losses from our daily sales. The persistent and the consistent increment on the prices of goods by the merchants happened as costs to compensate the multiple tariffs that tax agencies imposed on us without putting into consideration the cumulative expenses we have been encountering during importation of the commodities. Government should avoid blaming us on the exercise we carry rather revise whether South Sudan tax policies favour only the authority and the final consumers’’ He said

Furthermore, Mukiza testified that his shop was closed by City Council team for having failed to pay the sum of 200’000 SSP as cumulative taxes and fines.

‘’Imagine my shop was closed by city Council administration for having not pay the sum of 200,000 SSP as fine and cumulative taxes. With such, there was no other alternative but to close the shop as measure to avoid such payment that would hinder me more and more’’ Mukiza testified

However, Eva Jokudu, a buyer said, she was irritated for having noticed continuous price discrimination of the same commodities by whole salers and retailers in the market making her to undertake opportunity Cost.

She urged government to form an organised team to conduct market research specifically on measures traders use allocate prices towards selling their goods.

‘’ I am so irritated for having realised serious discrimination of prices by traders on uniform commodities bearing the same value. Government should form a quick research team to assess the state of the market. Our traders are treating us in a passive way’’ Eva said

LaduYokwe a barrow in Konyo-Konyo market stated that he dropped out from attaining his University Degree in Law due to illegal taxes levied to them by people he did not know.

He urged government to exempt other classes of petty business persons such as students and mothers from paying tariffs from paying tariffs and fines.