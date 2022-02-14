Traders scared of attacks along highways

By Bida Elly

A group of South Sudanese traders over the weekend raised concern as the security situation worsens along highways creating difficulties towards transporting goods and passengers to States.

Speaking to Juba Monitor over the weekend, Moses Mokili, a driver who has been accessing Juba-Yei road said that he had fallen several times in ambush by groups of armed young men resulting to the loss of items that belonged to passengers he was carrying.

‘’Over the past years, Juba-Yei road used to be safe for drivers and motorists who ferried goods for commercial purposes but it has come to our notice that most drivers have been experiencing several attacks resulting to lose of their commodities, beating of passengers above all burning of vehicles if at all lucks fail your way. We are currently worried to access the road regularly due to the passive insecurity’’ Mokili said.

Mokili pointed out that a group of armed men had been in hideouts in most bushes imposing attacks on roads annexing Juba City to the States where transportation of passengers and essential commercial commodities had been done.

He said armed men had mostly been targeting traders they were people known of transporting fundamental items such as consumer goods to subsidize their demands that they could not access in the wilderness.

Mokili added that despite the availability of the government deployed soldiers along the highways, nothing has been experienced, especially by traders, drivers who have been taking risks to access the roads to reach what was meant for the needy.

‘’Based of the experience we got, many clinics and hospitals in some of the States faced challenges due to shortage of drugs for most patients admitted where a number of mortal cases have been registered due to threats and attacks flapped against merchants in most high ways annexing Juba city to the States. Unless the government improved road infrastructure and provided continuous security services with no self-interest, commodity supply would not progress and citizens in the states would remain desperate’’ John added.

Traders finally urged the government to work towards improving road security to enable traders to provide services to the destitute citizens in the States.