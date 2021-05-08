jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Sunday, May 9th, 2021
Editorial

TRADERS MUST TAKE INTO ACCOUNT THE EXISTANCE OF CITIZENS

Traders have the right to raise their voices concerning the high taxation at the border town of Nimule or other entry points but one fact remain that this cannot justify their insistence on increasing or remaining adamant to pleas to reduce prices of basic commodities. There is no justification to stand against the lowering of the hiked prices which came as a result of economic meltdown and the emergence of coronavirus pandemic. All the time traders or the business community have been citing the high rate of the dollar to justify their stand. Even when some of the items are no perishable and were brought in the country far ways back. It has been dollar in the lips of traders which in essence do not reflect the reality on the ground. It is even worse when some of these items being sold high are sub-standard or contraband whose origins are questionable. Something need or ought to be done about the abnormal skyrocketing prices which is forcing many families to go with less than a meal in a day. Meaning they go with nothing and wake up haggard and defeated in life. While traders may be right to point fingers at the dollar, they equally have national responsibilities to make life bearable to the general public after all they too have families to take care of. Still the government must come out and monitor prices of the items in the market. A number of those voices which have been and are making noises of the reduction of prices should have teeth to bite and should work closely with the authorities to take the traders and market behaviours. The public needs reprieve and assurance of their existence and survival. Talks surrounding dollars should not be an excuse for this continued scenario. It has to come to an end or under control.

