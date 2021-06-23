Traders faults Islamic council for intimidation threatens legal actions

By James Atem Kuir

Traders in Juba have faulted the Islamic Council of South Sudan for beating and extorting money over unclear reasons in Konyokonyo Market.

The Islamic Council is locked in a protracted dispute with the ownership dozens of shops around the Konyokonyo Mosquepremises.This left traders renting the contested shops at crossroads as both Juba City Council and the Islamic Council imposed parallel taxes and rent charges on the business people.

Recently, security organs, on the orders of the Islamic Council, beat up traders and shut down shops operating the disputed shops, for refusing to pay 10,000 SSP tax according to Robert Pitia the Chairman of Central Equatoria State Chamber of Commerce.

“Call on the Islamic Council to stop closing shops and beating up traders who refuse to pay 10,000 SSP, and wait for the decision of the court regarding the ownership of this disputed part of Konyonyo Market,” Pitia said in a news conference on Monday, referring to the pending court judgement on the dispute which has been there since last year.

Mr. Pitia also said he had petitioned the Juba City Council through the mayor during their recent meeting, after traders launched several complaints of maltreatment by the city council officials,to the chamber of commerce.

The Chamber of Commerce boss warned of legal action against the Islamic council leadership if they did not immediately cease mistreating the Konyonyo Market vendors.

“Failure to listen and heed on our calls and request, we will take legal action against the Islamic Council. We will confront them because traders in Konyokonyo are fed up and we will accept any closure of shops, extortion, harassment and intimidation,” he said.

“If they are government, they should tell us how? Because as much as I know, they are a religious institution like the council of churches. Traders have responsibility to pay government tax, deliver services to the citizens and provide for their families, they ought to be protected and respected,” Mr. Pitia added, saying the role of the chamber of commerce was to advocate, protect and promote business in the country.