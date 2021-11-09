jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, November 9th, 2021
HomeNational NewsTraders Count losses after stormy rain
National NewsNews

Traders Count losses after stormy rain

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Bida Elly David

Traders in Yei River County are Counting losses after a stormy rainfall blew off roofs of about ten shops last week.

According to Alex Taban one of the traders in Dar-el-Salam market, the affected buildings included some permanent and semi-permanent shops along Dar-el-Salam road, Jamia and Sobe road as well as Bank of South Sudan street within the Central business unit in Yei.

“The stormy rain collapsed many buildings in the market but I confirmed about five permanent shops in Hai-Sobe street with their roofs blown off and other temporary buildings that collapsed along Central Bank street’’ Taban said.

Alex pointed out that the stormy rain that resulted to the collapse of the shops dropped for more than hours keeping many residents indoors.

He and some of the traders in Yei appealed to the government and the chamber of commerce to attract investors who can construct ware houses and permanent modern square in Yei town so that traders can operate their businesses easily.

In a phone interview with Juba Monitor, Edward Luba, the County Chairperson of chamber of commerce confirmed that over ten (10) roofs of permanent shops were blown.

“For now I can say over ten buildings(roofs) have been blown off but positively, no one sustained injuries during the incident although the traders incurred losses of their stocks,”affirmed Luba.

He added that the reason for the destruction of most of the roofs was a result of long stay without renovation.

“The shops that got their roofs blownstayed for years without being renovated due to the number of conflicts that occurred in the past years. Some of these buildings existed since 1983 up to date,’’ he added.

He finally urged traders within Yei Country to ensure that their shops were renovated to avoid such disasters.

You Might Also Like

National News

Boda-Boda directed not to carry pregnant women

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Jacob Bol Mayar A traffic police authority in Jonglei State directed Boda-boda riders not to carry pregnant women in order to reduce the birth complication during the delivery. The order came after traffic police in the capital Bor confiscated over 20 motorbikes without number plates. Last month, Jonglei state traffic police issued an order banning children below age of 18 not to ride the commercial boda boda and to confiscate motorcycles without number plates. Speaking to media yesterday,Samuel Belit Puot, the Traffic Police Director said that boda-boda riders should...
News

Akobo authorities organize reconciliations

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Jacob Bol Mayar Authorities in Akobo county of Jonglei State yesterday held truths and reconciliation meetings to end the tension between the two sub clans after last week clashes which claimed the life of 10people including a woman caused by borrowed money which escalated into clans conflict.  The truth and reconciliation aimed to promote peace and coexistence amongst the people of Akobo County. Speaking to Media, Gatwich Rieth, the Commissioner of Akobo County said that the separate several meetings had been held to identify the effective common ground approach...
error: Content is protected !!