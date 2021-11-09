Traders Count losses after stormy rain

By Bida Elly David

Traders in Yei River County are Counting losses after a stormy rainfall blew off roofs of about ten shops last week.

According to Alex Taban one of the traders in Dar-el-Salam market, the affected buildings included some permanent and semi-permanent shops along Dar-el-Salam road, Jamia and Sobe road as well as Bank of South Sudan street within the Central business unit in Yei.

“The stormy rain collapsed many buildings in the market but I confirmed about five permanent shops in Hai-Sobe street with their roofs blown off and other temporary buildings that collapsed along Central Bank street’’ Taban said.

Alex pointed out that the stormy rain that resulted to the collapse of the shops dropped for more than hours keeping many residents indoors.

He and some of the traders in Yei appealed to the government and the chamber of commerce to attract investors who can construct ware houses and permanent modern square in Yei town so that traders can operate their businesses easily.

In a phone interview with Juba Monitor, Edward Luba, the County Chairperson of chamber of commerce confirmed that over ten (10) roofs of permanent shops were blown.

“For now I can say over ten buildings(roofs) have been blown off but positively, no one sustained injuries during the incident although the traders incurred losses of their stocks,”affirmed Luba.

He added that the reason for the destruction of most of the roofs was a result of long stay without renovation.

“The shops that got their roofs blownstayed for years without being renovated due to the number of conflicts that occurred in the past years. Some of these buildings existed since 1983 up to date,’’ he added.

He finally urged traders within Yei Country to ensure that their shops were renovated to avoid such disasters.