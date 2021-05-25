Traders and Council wrangles over prices

By John Agok

Traders and City Council over the weekend were battling in an effort to nose-dive commodity prices in the Market.

This comes after some traders in Juba briefly closed their shops on Saturday in protest over what they termed as mistreatment by city authorities.

Most of the shops in Konyokonyo, Munuki, and Jebel markets were among those shut down by the traders who accused Juba City Council of charging unnecessary fines and levying exorbitant taxes.

The traders mostly Sudanese and Somalis said they were fined for unnecessary reasons.

A trader in Konyokonyo that preferred anonymity decried too much taxes and unnecessary fines by City Council which actually paralyzed the market prices.

The Mayor of Juba, Kalisto Ladu then convened a meeting with representatives of the traders where he maintained that the authorities were enforcing laws.

He ordered the traders to reduce the prices of commodities in the market, saying the SSP had gained value against the dollar.

“The value of the US Dollar has dropped so the prices of commodities must be reduced and the markets must be clean,” Ladu told traders.

Mayor Ladu called on both traders and tax collectors to cooperate to enable for the smooth running of markets, saying there would be no compromises in enforcing city regulations.

However, a Civil Society Activist called on the government and traders to harmonize the prices of commodity in the market, instead of ordering businesspeople to close down the shops.

Mr. Savoir Lazarus the Executive Director for Support Peace Initiative Development Organization (SPIDO) condemned the Council order including these unnecessary fines and taxations, saying the government should engage and work together with traders in harmonizing the prices.

“I think there is need for the government to look into the way of harmonizing policies with traders than just ordering them which is not a durable solution so far”, he said.

Lazarus emphasized on “Free Market Economy” which was being applied in the country have in this country and which should not be dictated when it comes to prices regulation. What government should do is to harmonize it policies by influencing these traders to willingly comply with them, but not forcing them to reduce prices.

“We cannot dictate the private sector in this “Free Market Economy” it is either the government to encourage production and export or it should regulate the prices by introducing harmonized polices to private sectors. Government should not levy unnecessary taxes and fines against traders which traders adds on price tags that affect the common person”, he underscored.