TRADE-Pact between Gov’t, Malawi inked

By Bullen Bala Alexander

Government and Malawian delegation yesterday signed trade deal to boost and business relationship and investment between the two countries.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in Juba between South Sudan Ministry of Trade and their Malawian counterparts

Speaking during the signing ceremony, the Malawian Minister of Trade and Industry Sosten Alfred Gwengwe said the MoU signed was the first step in improving trade and investment between the two countries.

“The joint meeting today is the first step in realizing our shared vision of bringing prosperity between our people through trade, our joint discussions and bi-lateral meetings is a foundation upon which we will build and deepen our cooperation,”Gwengwe said

He said the two countries were working together to build strong relationship that would generate opportunities for the people in both countries.

“On the political front both countries shared space and security and we are focus on building alliance is due to advance common objectives for the betterment of the two countries,” he added.

Minister Kuol Athian Mawien said the main aim of signing the MoU was to open trade between Malawi and South Sudan.

“In Malawi there is surplus of goods, what I hard from my counterpart, they have 1.2million tuns of Maize, enough sugar, rice beans, cooking oil and other commodities which needed to be traded,” he revealed.

He said the MoU between had opened the way for the country to import goods from Malawi since they had surplus.

According to the minister the MoU was the first step towards the right direction and after that it would develop in to the reality of bi-literal