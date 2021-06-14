Trade agreement between gov’t, Egypt signed

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Ministry of Investment and General Authority together with the free trade Zone of the Arab Republic of Egypt signed three years Memorandum of Understanding(MoU)aimed at strengthening bilateral investment relations and developing cooperation between two countries.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone, the Minister of Investment Dhieu Mathok Diing said that the parties would endeavor to promote investment cooperation between them in conformity with the laws and regulations of two countries.

He added that they had jointly agreed to promote investment and exchange business visit in order to get acquainted with the best practices and experience of each country.

“We have agreed to exchange technical experts to share their experience through arranging training programs, workshop, seminar and forum to provide their advisory service within the framework of identified projects including Improvement of investment climate, service provided to investor and mapping investment opportunities,” Diing said.

In a document availed the General Authority for Investment and Free Zone of Arab Republic of Egypt Chief Executive Director Mohamed Abdel-Wahad was quoted as having said that the two parties would establish a joint working group that would prepare an action plan to support the investment cooperation between the parties and work on implementing and reviewing the provision of the (MoU) from time to time.

“Taking into consideration the new matters that may necessitate amending the existing one needed to promote the enhancement of investment and business relations between the two countries, the working group shall hold its meetings alternately in both countries and shall assign focal point from each party,” he stated.

He added that the two parties had agreed to encourage and exchanged information in respect of investment in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations of both countries subjected to the approval of the competent authorities of each side.

In November last year, President Salva Kiir Mayardit andhis Egyptian counterpartAbdel Fatah Al-Sisi discussed developments and cooperation. Al- Sisi pointed out that the first visit to South Sudan was aimed at discussing joint cooperation between both countries, and ways of strengthening bilateral relations, particularly on the economic and developmental level.