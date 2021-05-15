Town Mayor dismissed, kicked out from the ruling party

By Yiep Joseph

Jonglei state Deputy Governor and SPLM interim chairperson sacked the recently appointed Mayor of Bor Municipality from his position and terminated his membership from the SPLM party.

In the document seen by Juba Monitor, Antipas Nyok Kucha the deputy governor of Jonglei state and Interim Chairperson of the ruling party (SPLM) dismissed Dr.AgotAlier Leek from Mayorship and SPLM party respectively.

“In exercise of the powers vested upon me under Article 10.B,E,F of the SPLM constitution 2008 as amended 2016.Based on the recommendation of disciplinary committee and SPLM valves and ethic, I Amb. Antipas Nyok Kucha SPLM interim chairperson Jonglei state, do hereby issued this order for the dismissal of Dr. AgotAlier Leek from SPLM party with effect from 13th May 2021. Dr.AgotAlier Leek to vacate the SPLM position of Mayor of Bor Municipality with immediate effect of the date of losing the SPLM membership on 13th May 2021,” the order read.

In an interview with Juba Monitor, Santo MalekAnai deputy secretary for Political Affairs and Mobilization at SPLM National secretariate confirmed the incident and mentioned that the state interim chairperson hasno right to dismiss Senior member of the party without consultation from the National secretariate and the chairperson of the party.

“If any senior member committed a serious offense against the constitution of the party, the report has to be given to the SPLM National Secretariate to discuss and later present it before the chairperson of the party for disciplinary action,” Santo said.

“The state interim chairperson has right to sack a member from his or her position in the state government but has no right to dismiss without consultation from the SPLM head office,” he added.

He mentioned that Dr.AgotAlier Leek is one of the senior SPLM membersin Jonglei state and his dismissal can’t be done at the state level.

“The dismissal of such senior member of the party can’t be carryout at the state level, what interim chairperson can do is suspension but the whole thing can still come to the chairperson of the party because Dr.Agot is the most senior member in Jonglei state who served the party in different positions such as deputy governor, commissioner, town mayor among others,” he said.

He mentioned that such dismissal will be first table to the National secretariate who will later forward it to the Party’s top leadership for more deliberation.

“Comrade Antipas Nyok is the appointing authority who appointed Dr.Agot to the position of town mayor and he has right to relieved him but dismissing him from party need the higher authority to first agree,”he revealed.

“That dismissal is not in place and if there is such a thing it could be brought to SPLM National secretariate,” he said.

“Since we got this information, the SPLM national secretariate will visit Jonglei state to see what actually caused the dismissal,” he added.

“I have initiated it and Monday we will form a committee to go to Jonglei and look into the case,” he said

“Dismissal of such a senior cadre of the party is not in place but the suspension from Mayorship position may be right depending on the offense committed,” he mentioned.