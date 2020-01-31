Torit Youth pledges to participate in development activities

By: Peter Gatkuoth

The youth of Torit State are ready to participate in development activities which include agriculture, business and training centers.

Addressing the occasion during the visit of the UN Secretary General’s Envoy on youth in Torit yesterday, the Torit Youth representative, Ongoro Mark Victor said the youth have been participating in several activities and these include agriculture, businesses and vocational training.

“These are actually some of the activities that Torit Youth are engaged in especially selling of pineapple, mangoes, attending to vocational training and they are engaged in sports activities as it is one of the tools for peace and unity,”

He stated that despite the achievement, the youth are still facing challenges in the state adding that vocational training was the only one operating in Torit adding that some centers were closed. He requested the partners and the state government to reopen them and create more centers for the youth.

“We need more vocational training centers so that our youth who are in far way counties can also engage in those short courses,” he said.

However, the Minister of Information, Culture, youth and sports, Margaret Idwa said there were so many things that their youth would like to do but the syndrome of dependency was trying to divert the Youth, not only the youth including even the stakeholders.

“If we continue with the same trend and don’t transform the youth, then don’t expect bright future in South Sudan. We must put our heads together and our partners and government have already started but we still need more,” she said.

Meanwhile the UN youth Envoy, JayathmaWickramanayake said they have listened to the proposal, issues, recommendations and demands.

“It is very interesting especifically because the theme of this dialogue is peace building and the challenges of marginalization of different groups and lack of opportunities like employment, education and how we can relate these to the peace building,” she said.

The Minister of Labor, Public Service and Human Resources Development, James Hoth Mai said those who are over 65 years old must retire so that the youth can be recruited.

“We are developing guidelines that will create opportunities for the youth and we need the youth to do technical work that does not need formal education,” Hoth said.