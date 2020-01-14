jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, January 14th, 2020
Torit state to participate in national athletic tournament

By: Kabaka Quintos

Torit State is ready to participate in the National Athletic Cross Country Competition slated for this year in Juba, State Minister of Information, Culture, Youth and Sports, Margret Idwa has confirmed.

The competition is an annual competition organized by South Sudan Athletic Federation (SSAF).

Speaking to Journalists on Monday in Torit, Idwa said two boys and a girl from Torit state are expected to participate in the national competition.

Idwa said the best athletes will compete with other African countries such as Togo among others.

“The best athletes at the national team will be selected and they will go and compete in some African Countries like Lome, Togo and other countries. So at the moment we are going to have three representatives from the State, we are going to have two boys who are going to compete on the 10th Kilometres race and then we have a girl who is going to compete for two Kilometres race so a total which will go from the state here is three,” she said.

Idwa said the competition organized by South Sudan Athletic Federation is supposed to kick off last Saturday in Juba but it was postponed to undisclosed date.

“The Competition was supposed to take place in Juba on the 11th January 2020 but it did not take place. We are waiting for an official communication from the desk of the federation in Juba on the exact date on when the competition will kick off,” the Minister added.

