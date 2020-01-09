Torit-Magwi road construction beginning next week

By: Kabaka Quintous

The Minister of Physical Infrastructure in Torit State Titus Langoya Lazarous has said the construction of Torit-Magwi road will commence on Monday next week.

The condition of the road during the past rainy season has been dangerous for drivers and traders in the state as many trucks got stuck while others overturned with goods.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on Wednesday, Langoya said constructors have already assembled their tools ready for the launch of the work on Monday.

“I was in communication with the government engineer who had done the assessment and they are coming to hand the site to the contractor on Monday the 13th January 2020 and that is now the beginning of the construction,” he said.

“From there the constructor can now take the responsibility of accomplishing the work,” Langoya added.

The construction of Torit-Magwi road is founded by World Food Program and to be supervised by the state government.

He said after the completion the road would make it easy for the people of Magwi to transport their agricultural produce to Torit town, adding that people in Torit have been importing food from neighboring East African countries.