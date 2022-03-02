Toposa, Murle signed an agreement to live in peace

By Emelda Siama John

Toposa, Jie, Kachipo, and Murle communities have signed an agreement to live in peace, share resources, end cattle theft, and child abductions. The dialogues was supported by UNMISS and UNDP.

The leaders of the four communities signed an agreement that could officially set the rules for the ongoing cattle migratory season that has recently been a source of tension, speaking on Saturday while addressing the people during the rally in Boma.

The Boma peace dialogue serves as a platform to promote peace and harmony among Toposa and the communities of the greater Pibor Administrative Area, since January this year, relations between the communities have been rocky as they accused each other of cattle theft, child abduction and destruction of farms by cattle.

The Deputy Chief Administrator of greater Pibor, Administrative Area John Joseph Abula said that cattle raiding and child abduction remain major threats in the region and he asked the local to denounce these barbaric activities.

“It’s crucial to maintain and improve peaceful relations and create platforms for consultation among communities to prevent conflict over control of resources,” he said.

Meanwhile, Eastern Equatoria State Governor Louis Lobong Lojore said that the peace dialogue has created strong punitive measures to prevent pastoralists from breaking the rules sets out.

“The meeting also serves as a forum to engage local leadership in community-based on dialogue to address development concerned in the area, and the cattle keepers should express commitment to respect the terms of the agreement with the farming community of Kachipo,” Lobong said.

He further noted that, there will be a number of animals to be paid as blood compensation if someone is deliberately killed, and it includes the resolution of the Boma peace dialogues.

“If a person stole a cow, he had to pay 2cows and another one cow as a fine and he should be send to jail, secondly a person who deliberately kill another person, should be arrested and killed immediately to discourage crimes of such nature, but if that person was killed by mistake, 33cows will be paid with 3 additional ones as a fine and that person will be jailed,”.

“Thirdly if a man abducted a child, he will return the child with 15heads of cattle, and he will be jailed, if a person stole a goat, the thief must paid 10 and 2 other as a fine for his exploit, and if a man rapes a woman, he will pay 10 cows and 2 cows as a fine for his act, and also if a man stop, harass, intimates and loots vehicle on the road, he will paid 20 cows, because he is the worst criminal who intends to killed many people, finally if livestock entered and destroy a farm, the owner of the cattle will paid 4 cows,”.