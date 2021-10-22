Top student appeals for help from the government

By Yiep Joseph

The best student in the recent announced South Sudan Secondary Certificate of Education appealed for help from the government and the well-wishers in order to join university and meet his dreams.

Based on the recently released results by South Sudan ExaminationsCouncil, Joseph Obwony from Joshua Okwaci secondary school, Upper Nile State expressed his interest to study Medicine in one of the recognized institutions outside the country.

“I have interest to study medicine outside the country,but my uncle had a lot of responsibilities to handle and many children to look after” Joseph said.

He called on the government to give him scholarship to study outside the country in order to be a good doctor.

Joseph called on the government to put more efforts and provide more scholastic materials to schools in order to accelerate learning for secondary schools.

He appealed to the government to equip schools, especially the science bases section with laboratories and enough apparatus in order to lift up performance in sciences.

Joseph added that science subjects require practical work and the need for government to put more efforts.

“I have interest to study medicine outside the country since the only government university lack necessary equipment’s for science base colleges” he expressed.

However, Edmund Yakani Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) called on the government to help Joseph to continue with studies in the university.

“I appeal to the presidency and the council of Ministers to response to Joseph call that he needs scholarship because his uncle who brought him up has other responsibilities of other kinds he needs to care for their education, I will urge the president and council of ministers at national level to really take responsibility to award a scholarship for him to realize his dream that he had dreamed one day he wanted to be a medical doctor” Yakani said.

He urged the citizens to encourage and help those students with good performances.

“I will urge South Sudanese at their various capacities to help Joseph with the little they can afford” he appealed.

Joseph ObwanyOkic from Joshua Okwaci Secondary School, upper Nile scored 95.1 percent

Early last week, the NEC released the south Sudan certificate of secondary Education results with most of the schools in central Equatoria performing well compared to other schools in the states and administrative areas.