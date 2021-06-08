Top SSPDF engage in community-based Disarmament

JUBA—The Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) Commission conducted sensitization sessions with leadership of South Sudan Peoples Defense Forces (SSPDF) at the Military Headquarters in the Bilpam Barracks in Juba on 1 June 2021. Supported by the Government of Japan through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the main objective of the event was to conduct community-based DDR sensitization with the military heads.

Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration (DDR) takes a holistic approach to the inclusive reintegration of different categories of beneficiaries comprising of: ex-combatants (both male and female); Children Associated with Armed Forces and Groups (CAAFG); Women Associated with Armed Forces and Groups (WAAFG), and ex-combatants with disabilities, to provide a process for their smooth return to their communities. DDR also involves war-affected women, at-risk-youth, and communities as a whole, who together contribute to sustainable peacebuilding. DDR is specifically included in Chapter II of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

The Embassy of Japan’s Head of Political Affairs Ms. Haruna Maki, on behalf of the Japanese Ambassador to South Sudan, shared with the leadership of the SSPDF lessons from Japan’s experience recovering after World War II. The Government of Japan is an active supporter of peacebuilding efforts in South Sudan, including sustainable DDR.

UNDP Peace and Community Cohesion Programme Advisor Ms. Judy Wakahiu emphasized UNDP’s continued support to DDR activities.

“Sustainable and inclusive reintegration of all categories of DDR beneficiaries is central to the DDR programme in South Sudan, considering the role reintegration plays in the implementation of revitalized peace agreement,” Ms. Wakahiu said in her statement.

The DDR Commission Chairperson emphasized the importance of DDR and downsizing armed forces as part of Security Sector Reform, per implementation of Chapter II of the R-ARCSS. The Chairperson reiterated how DDR is about helping those transforming from military to civilian life and supporting WAAFG, CAAFG, and the community as a whole.

The event is the latest in DDR outreach and sensitization efforts taking place across South Sudan, especially in cantonment sites. In February, for example, sessions were held in Wunaliet cantonment site, to discuss DDR, Security Sector Reform, and national development. The outreach efforts have also been combined with COVID-19 awareness, to emphasize prevention tips to keep communities safe.

The ongoing DDR sensitization sessions are supported by the Government of Japan, and the event at the Bilpam Military Headquarters was covered by the national broadcaster, South Sudan Broadcast Corporation (SSBC).

