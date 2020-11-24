Top military commanders prepare for training before graduation of Unified Forces

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Top military commanders in preparation for training before the graduation of the Unified forces.

Speaking to Press yesterday during a plenary workshop on the finalization of Strategic Security Assessment, the Minister of Defense and veteran Affairs, Angelina Teny said that the training of the top commanders will start by the end of this month of November across all the cantonment sites in South Sudan which had earlier been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After the training of top commanders, we are going to graduate unified forces,” she said.

Earlier this year, The South Sudan People Defense Force (SSPDF) Spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang said the graduation of the unified forces which had been hindered by COVID19.

The forces have been in training for more than ten months now as part of the security arrangements implementation due to lack of guns and citing an arms embargo imposed by the United Nations Security Council as a hindering the process.