Top IMF official set for Juba next month

By John Agok

The Director of African Department at International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected to jet into the Country in November, this is in a bid to hold talks on enhancing economic and developmental prospects for South Sudan.

According to statement Juba Monitor seen from Presidential Press Unit (PPU) page stated that, on Wednesday President Salva Kiir Mayardit was briefed in his office by the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Athian Diing Athian and the Governor of Bank of South Sudan Dier Tong Ngor on the Annual meeting of the boards of Governors of the world Bank and IMF that took place in Washington DC from 11- 17 October 2021.

The annual meeting brought together central bank Governors, the Ministers of Finance and development to discuss world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development and aid effectiveness.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Athian Diing Athian said, the meeting went well and they are expecting Director of the African Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to visit Juba next month to hold talks on enhancing economic and developmental prospects for South Sudan.

In attendance was the Minister of Presidential Affairs Dr Barnaba Marial Benjamin”, statement read.

In September Vice President Nyandeng met with IMF at the sideline of UN General Assembly and discussed matters relating to economic reforms in South Sudan.

Abebe Aemro Selassie is the Director of the African Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a position he has held since 2016. In this capacity, Mr. Selassie oversees the IMF’s operations and engagement with 45 countries across sub-Saharan Africa, spanning the three main pillars of IMF work—policy advice, lending operations, and technical assistance. His responsibilities also include building strategic partnerships and dialogue with senior policymakers and institutions across the region.