Top government officials in Doha

By John Agok

Top government officials headed by Presidential Advisor on National Security, seven cabinet ministers, three Undersecretaries, the Governor of Central Bank, Nilepet Boss and Secretary General for Islamic council are already in Qatar ahead of expected visit by President Kiir Mayardit.

Deng Dau the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation told Juba Monitor that, the government’s high-level delegation left for Doha a head of President’s visit.

“Yes, a high-profiled team of South Sudan government led by Presidential Advisor on National Security Tut Gatluak are now in Doha The purpose of the visit is geared toward bilateral ties between the two sisterly countries that includes: Infrastructure,tourism, trade and investment among others” he said.

Dau revealed that, the seven ministers included; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Finance and Economic Planning, Agriculture, Road and Bridges, Wildlife Conservation and Tourism, Trade and Investment and Energy minister who will hold bilateral talks with various institutions in Qatar and review relationship between the two countries.

“The two countries will review relationship to foster ties that includes infrastructure, investment, tourism, agriculture and education”.

He did not confirm on when exactly the President will join the team in Doha.

However, Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs, Mr. Tut Gatluak, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr.Ayii Deng had met during their visit to Khartoum with State of Qatar’s non-resident Ambassador to the Republic of South Sudan Mr. Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Kubaisi.

During the meeting, they reviewed relations on bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The officials reviewed issues of common interests, and the development of friendship and cooperation relations in the political and security fields.

For quite a while, Doha has had no formal diplomatic relations with South Sudan.