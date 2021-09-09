Top FIFA official to arrive in Juba this week

By John Agok

The General Secretary of Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Fatma Samoura is coming into the Country for two days official visit this Friday.

Fatma will be received for the second time at Juba International Airport at 2:30 pm where the South Sudan Football Federation (SSFA) President Augustino Maduot and the Board of Directors will be at her reception.

He will proceed for a meeting with minister of youth and sports at the ministry premises, after which she will inspect Buluk Playground as well as attend women friendly match.

According to Albino Kuek, the SSFA public communication officer, FIFA delegation would be accompanied by SSFA President to inspect Juba National Stadium in the Morning at 8: am the following day and would proceed for Board of Directors’ meeting and that of the women committee at the SSFA Headquarters.

He admitted that the FIFA Secretary General would be briefed on the prepared proposals on how to revamp the football facilities in the country among other strategic plan projects.

“Yeah, our president of SSFA will brief the general secretary on prepared proposals regarding the strategic plan projects awaiting funding from FIFA”, he said.

However, Kuek also revealed the challenges facing the ongoing South Sudan Local Cup, 2021 across the Country that include natural disaster especially floods.

“South Sudan Local Cup is going (on) despite some natural calamities that include flooding in the areas of Upper Nile region. The sixteen teams participating (in) South Sudan Local Cup may not all play due (to) this flooding”, he underscored.

He concluded by updating on the forthcoming game in South Africa among where South Sudan Women Footballers will be traveling from 15th -17th this September to Johannesburg.