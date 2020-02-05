Top CPE candidate aspires to be pilot

By: Elia Joseph Loful

The top performing candidate in the Certificate of Primary Education (CPE) 2019, Daniel Wani Laku Erneo said he has a dream to become a pilot.

Wani (17) completed his primary school at Standard Nursery and Primary School and scored a total mark of 476.

In an exclusive interview with Juba Monitor yesterday, Wani said his success did not come just easily adding that he worked tirelessly at time spending sleepless nights.

“For me to succeed it was not easy. I used to study at night using candles only, one day I read and became tired, and I burnt our plastic table with a candle,” he said.

Wani said the news of results came to him yesterday as a surprise adding that he believed he would perform best.

“It is not my first time to be the first. I have been doing well in my class by being number one all the time,” he expressed.

He said his dream was to become a pilot in the future and his best subjects are Science, English and Mathematics.

“When I was young I used to dream become a pilot,” he explained.

The boy praised his parents and his uncle who provide him with a solar panel to ensure there was light for him to study.

“I thank my parents, uncle and my teachers for supporting and guiding me during my studies. Without them I could have not gotten this high score,” he said.

He said he was appealing to any well-wisher to extend him financial support.

Bidal Moses Noel, Head Teacher of the school said it was first time the school produced best candidate in the country and state.

“This is a great achievement we have received and recorded so far. The boy and our teacher’s administration all together have made us proud for the first time ever. However, the school has always maintained high records of hard work, integrity and excellence,” Moses said.

Mr. Moses appealed to the government to improve the welfare of teachers and monitor the education curriculum in the country.

He further added that parents should work hard to ensure that both boys and girls are equally educated.

He said the boy needs financial backup adding that any willing person or institution should support the boy since he came from a poor background.

“You see we are even wondering how the boy can continue with his studies in the future. I am hereby also appealing to any able NGO, donor or person to sincerely extend a helping hand in order to help this boy,” he appealed.