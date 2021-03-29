TOOTHLESS-Public Service Recruitment Board

By John Agok

The National Ministry of Public Service and Human Resource Development is being regarded as toothless by graduates who are now jobless since the number of unemployed youth are loitering on the streets of Juba.

There are some roadside talks arguing that, the numerous tough measures laid down by the Ministry of Public Service were neglected by some powerful elites, this is evident by handpicking their family and close friends into top positions in the civil service.

Mr. Mike Makor, South Sudan Student’sUnion president welcomed the Board but called on the board to screen out corruption and this body should not serve as toothless body.

“Majority are still sitting under the trees sipping tea and there are bout 25, 000 to 40,000 graduates who are hustling to get jobs in Juba,”he said.

Mr. James Tor is a university graduate who has been languishing seeking for a job in government institutions. He decried nepotism and lack of system in the recruitment process and this has frustrated a lot of young graduates prompting them to loiter and indulged themselves into petty politics in Juba as many redundant youth turn to be bootlickers.

Mr. YaunaManyang, another graduate from Juba University echoed that, there should be established system of employment which is tasked to employ graduates with qualification and based on merits.

“I wish the government established a system which is not cowed by powerful elites,” he said.

Ms. Jennifer Leila, acknowledged the public service for putting the system but doubts impartiality and implementation of the policies.

Meanwhile Philemon Makur, a youth leader called on the Public Service body to really fight through tooth and nails in reforming the institutions’ employment sector.

He revealed that, people are employed on “who you know but not what you know” and this paralyzed the system of employment. This lip service from the Ministry of Public Service has no positive impact and it is usual.

“We are not optimistic anymore in whatever tough measure public service laid out. In August 2020 the Ministry had come up with similar measures and nothing yielded the fruits so far,” he said.

Mr. Makur urged the government to stop nepotism through hand-picking of employees by some powerful elites.

“We graduated with our colleagues but those whose relatives are connected to this powerful elites get employed faster and we remained frustrated in the process. These ministerial order and administrative order have to stop respectively, because it will not allow human capital to be strong and efficient”, he added.

He also demanded the public service new recruitment board to seek independence and impartiality, so that they cannot be bet and bog down by influence within powerful elites.

“I am asking the newly formed recruitment board by public service to be independent and resist any influence from this powerful elites,” he concluded.

On Friday, Minister Joseph Bangasi Bakosoro called for press conference to unveiled his newly formed recruitment board as one of the reforms package geared towards the government parasatal transformation.

This would create chance for employment for all those graduates loitering on the streets and reduce social and economic problems in the country. As of 2018, youth unemployment in South Sudan stands at 12%. It is a country that has experienced conflict for almost all her life time, since independence from Sudan in 2011. Young people constitute almost 72% of the population, yet they are mostly unemployed.