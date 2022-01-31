jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, January 31st, 2022
HomeOpinionEditorialToo many accidents
Editorial

Too many accidents

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

Seventh days roundabout has been a common place where terrible accidents which claimed many lives and left survivors with injuries have been happening all along. It is either a Car (mostly water tanks) with a motorbike, bodaboda with another or a motorbike knocking down a pedestrian.

Being the main roundabout, it connects major high ways such as Ministry road, Custom road, Gudele road and Munuki road. Drivers and riders go on high speed which at the end leads to deadly accidents.  In the morning and afternoon hours, people get busy on the road, either rushing for work or returning to their residences while exhausted, and that causes a serious traffic jam. Some of the drivers drive while drunk or in bad mood maybe because they have spent a bad day with disappointment at work places.

What can be done to reduce the rate of accidents in this city?  The following can work out. Good checking of drivers and bodaboda riders to know whether they have licenses and road driving permits which have already been done somehow by the traffic police though they overdo their work sometimes. They ask for or accept bribes because that will allow more illegal drivers who are not trained to cause more accidents on the roads. There should be zebra crossings and traffic signs. But now, there is no high way having such to allow pedestrians to cross safely. They have been cleared off and never painted again.

Places like seventh days roundabout, custom and near University of Juba including other roads near schools, churches or markets or any busy public locations should have zebra crossings, traffic lights and bumps which will regulate safe driving on roads and students and other civilians can move safe.

There should also be limitations on driving/ridding speed as this is a number one cause of accidents. Some drivers, mostly those who drink and drive, go on speed as if they are in a desert and these are the same people when accidents occur, they come out threatening people and look at where is cracked on their cars even before seeing the person knocked down. Life in the city always is complicated by such factors which include accidents, and the authorities have to protect lives.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

CHEATING EXAMINATIONS IS CHEATING GENERATIONS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Akol Arop Akol The Honorable Minister of General Education Awut Deng Achuil worked hard even during the pandemic and recently announced that the Primary Eight Candidates will sit for their final examinations on date 14th February 2022 which is good news for parents to see their children leaving the eight years’ level and move to secondary. But it is also bad news that gives pressure to the candidates because they know things would be tough this time. There are also other groups of students who don't attend classes or...
Editorial

India is a good friend of South Sudan

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
South Sudan has been in a strong partnership with India and shared mutual understanding between them since before independence. A friend in need is a friend indeed, this is significant because of harmony between the people of the two countries. The people of India never complain of any serious crimes by South Sudanese in their country nor have they done anything bad in our country. The Indians in our country are peaceful and doing their businesses that contribute to the development. The Embassy of india has been offering scholarships for...
Editorial

Government investigation should bring solutions

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Reports from rightful sources, at least 32 people, including children, have been killed during armed raids in South Sudan’s eastern Jonglei state, this is according to the United Nations. Among the dead were three children who drowned in a river while trying to escape, the UN Mission in South Sudan said in a statement on Tuesday. The whole country is mourning this great lost. Recently, it was publicly announced that there is an investigation going on which was initiated by the government to dig out about the bandits that carried...
Editorial

SSP 800,000, A SMILE IN ALREADY FULL POCKET

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
In this country, if you look into the mirror, you don’t see the same picture. Everything is fake and the true information is always what has not been told. The MPs of this country have proven to be more important than our hard-working teachers and doctors and yes they are doing nothing in their offices. The president sometimes should first think before he signs whatever is presented before him. The MPs are not special enough that they should be given remunerations close to one million when the majority of our...
error: Content is protected !!