Too many accidents

Seventh days roundabout has been a common place where terrible accidents which claimed many lives and left survivors with injuries have been happening all along. It is either a Car (mostly water tanks) with a motorbike, bodaboda with another or a motorbike knocking down a pedestrian.

Being the main roundabout, it connects major high ways such as Ministry road, Custom road, Gudele road and Munuki road. Drivers and riders go on high speed which at the end leads to deadly accidents. In the morning and afternoon hours, people get busy on the road, either rushing for work or returning to their residences while exhausted, and that causes a serious traffic jam. Some of the drivers drive while drunk or in bad mood maybe because they have spent a bad day with disappointment at work places.

What can be done to reduce the rate of accidents in this city? The following can work out. Good checking of drivers and bodaboda riders to know whether they have licenses and road driving permits which have already been done somehow by the traffic police though they overdo their work sometimes. They ask for or accept bribes because that will allow more illegal drivers who are not trained to cause more accidents on the roads. There should be zebra crossings and traffic signs. But now, there is no high way having such to allow pedestrians to cross safely. They have been cleared off and never painted again.

Places like seventh days roundabout, custom and near University of Juba including other roads near schools, churches or markets or any busy public locations should have zebra crossings, traffic lights and bumps which will regulate safe driving on roads and students and other civilians can move safe.

There should also be limitations on driving/ridding speed as this is a number one cause of accidents. Some drivers, mostly those who drink and drive, go on speed as if they are in a desert and these are the same people when accidents occur, they come out threatening people and look at where is cracked on their cars even before seeing the person knocked down. Life in the city always is complicated by such factors which include accidents, and the authorities have to protect lives.