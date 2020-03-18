jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, March 19th, 2020
HomeNewsTonj County is calm after cattle raids
News

Tonj County is calm after cattle raids

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Authorities in Tonj County of Warrap State confirmed that security situation in the area was normal after recent fighting among armed youth.

Last week the armed youth in the area clashed with their neighboring Western Bahr el Ghazal State counterparts over cattle.

Gabriel Awan Makuoch Secretary General for former Tonj State called on the armed youth from neighboring Western Bahr El Ghazal State to respect the prevailing peace in the country to pave ways for development.

“We cannot achieve development without peace, we are tired of conflict because our youthful population as well as women and children are dying all the time whenever there is fighting,” he said.

He urged youth on both sides to stop raiding each other’s cattle, adding that they have turned the region to be marked as a war zone in the country.

Awan suggested for mass disarmament in the region for sustainable peace to be realized in both Western Bahr El Ghazal and Warrap States.

“To help bring the clashes and bloodshed to an end and restore durable peace in the region, the raided cattle must be recovered and criminals must be apprehended,” he said.

Attempts to reach authorities in Western Bahr el Ghazal State for comment was futile by press time.

There has been a prolonged cattle raid in the area, a day ago armed youth attacked a group of framers in Mapel County that resulted into the death of one person and four others got injured.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Ethiopian, Kenyan flights to be suspended if situation dictates

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Manyuon Mayen Manyuon Flights from Ethiopia and Kenya will be suspended if the situation of coronavirus (COVID- 19) continues to escalate in the aforesaid countries, the Ministry of Health said. Kenya and Ethiopia have confirmed cases of coronavirus but flights have continued to land in Juba International Airport. Last Friday, the Ministry of Health suspended FLY Dubai and Egyptian Air over efforts to curb the escalation of Coronavirus from coming to South Sudan. Dr. Makur Matur Koryom, undersecretary in the Ministry of Health said that the suspension of Dubai...
News

MTN sets nearly two months for network system upgrading

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Charles Lotara The Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN) has set one and a half months for core network systems upgrading as the company seeks to improve on services delivery. Last week, the cellular service provider announced that the upgrading of the core systems was commencing from 16th March to 30th April, 2020, warning that the smooth flow of services might be interrupted throughout the revamp process. “During this period services might be impacted. We request for your patience as we try to improve our services,” part of the message widely...
error: Content is protected !!