Tonj County is calm after cattle raids

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Authorities in Tonj County of Warrap State confirmed that security situation in the area was normal after recent fighting among armed youth.

Last week the armed youth in the area clashed with their neighboring Western Bahr el Ghazal State counterparts over cattle.

Gabriel Awan Makuoch Secretary General for former Tonj State called on the armed youth from neighboring Western Bahr El Ghazal State to respect the prevailing peace in the country to pave ways for development.

“We cannot achieve development without peace, we are tired of conflict because our youthful population as well as women and children are dying all the time whenever there is fighting,” he said.

He urged youth on both sides to stop raiding each other’s cattle, adding that they have turned the region to be marked as a war zone in the country.

Awan suggested for mass disarmament in the region for sustainable peace to be realized in both Western Bahr El Ghazal and Warrap States.

“To help bring the clashes and bloodshed to an end and restore durable peace in the region, the raided cattle must be recovered and criminals must be apprehended,” he said.

Attempts to reach authorities in Western Bahr el Ghazal State for comment was futile by press time.

There has been a prolonged cattle raid in the area, a day ago armed youth attacked a group of framers in Mapel County that resulted into the death of one person and four others got injured.