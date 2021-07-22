jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, July 22nd, 2021
HomeNewsTombura violence, main suspect arrested in Yambio
News

Tombura violence, main suspect arrested in Yambio

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Authorities in Western Equatoria State yesterday confirmed that the main suspect who was behind violence that left many people dead and thousands displaced was arrested in Yambio after trying to smuggle firearms to TomburaCounty.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, State Information Minister William Baiki said that the situation on the ground was now calm in both Tombura and Yambio.

“One of the main suspects who left Tombura airstrip to Juba whom the citizens of Western Equatoria have been complaining about that he is one of the suspects who committed the crime by killing people from door to door has been arrested. He left Juba carrying guns and ammunition which he wastaking to Tombura,” Minister Baiki said.

He added that the suspect flew to Juba to lobby for logistic and financial support but State government arrested him on arrival by road with the weapons

Over the weekend, renewed attacks in the area resulted in the death of one person and the injury of four others. Hundreds of civilians were reported to have left the villages and the County to seek safety which also resulted on many civilians being displaced by the ongoing violence.

Yesterday, the Archbishop of the Western Equatoria Internal Province of the Episcopal Church Samuel Enosa Peni appealed for humanitarian assistance for those affected by the violence.

On Monday, the bodyguard of the State Minister of Health in Western Equatoria State was shot dead allegedly by the group of the arrested suspect.The incident occurred on Monday night when armed men reportedly attacked the home of Minister James Ado.The armed men shot the bodyguard after they tried to break into the house through the window and ran away.The armed group stormed the house of Minster Ado while he was out of the State.

You Might Also Like

News

Artist sentence to 3 years in jail in Lakes State

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Mabor Riak Magok A court in Wulu County of Lakes State has sentenced 19 –year- old Artist Simon Adhala Kolo popularly known as Bongo man to 3 years in jail for impregnating school girl. Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Town Court Judge Sultan Majak Malual said the accused wouldbe transferred to Rumbek main Central prison. “Yes, we have sentenced this local artist to prison for 3 years with a fine of 1 year and will remain for 2 years serving in the prison without pay,” Malual said. He added...
News

The Holiday Security Situation is Calm-Police Spokesperson

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Atimaku Joan The security situation during  Eid-al-Adhawhich started on Tuesday was calm, the Police Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Daniel Justin confirmed. Maj. Gen. Justinrevealed to Juba Monitor yesterday that the police team who were assigned on patrol reported that the city was calm saying there was no criminal reportof any accidents. “The security situation of yesterday was calm, generally our forces went and they came back but the situation was normal,” said Maj. Gen. Justine. The Police Spokesperson stated that there were children on the streets of the city during...
error: Content is protected !!