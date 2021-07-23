TOMBURA VIOLENCE CREATING UGLY FACE IN THE STATE

The violence in Tumbura or any other part of the country cannot be allowed to continue without any resolve. It is becoming obvious that the on-going inter communal conflict in the area is agitated by political ambition from some people within the Western Equatoria State. Reasons to cause chaos and confusion on the administration of justice. That the main suspect had been arrested with weapons from Juba speaks volume. The suspect had earlier flown to the capital city for what nobody knows only to return by road carrying guns and other crude weapons meant to kill or maim own brothers and sisters living in the State. This is an act of crime which must be thoroughly investigated and all those behind it brought to book. The suspect should be made to tell the investigators who is actually fuelling the conflict which has now displaced thousands of people leaving others with no option for shelter and food. Violence is violence and has no other name. It should be the treated with the same application it deserves to save the innocent, particularly women and children from running away from what they have all along known as their homes. There is no logical explanation why politicians should use the innocents to fight their war. The state and national government must move in with speed to quell the conflict before spreading to other parts. It has taken the leadership time and resources to seek for peace for the well-being of the citizens and the country. It is therefore not proper for an individual or individual politicians to engage in harming others through their own selfish ends. It is time to move the country forward through peaceful means. Everyone has the duty to ensure peaceful co-existence with one another even where political opinions or dived are at play. The Tombura violence is creating an ugly face of responsibility in the state.