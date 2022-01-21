jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, January 21st, 2022
HomeOpinionEditorialTOMBURA LONGS FOR THE VISIT OF KIIR AND RIEK
Editorial

TOMBURA LONGS FOR THE VISIT OF KIIR AND RIEK

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Malek Arol Dhieu (Guest)

Odongo Odoyo

As President Salva Kiir Mayardit and First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar Teny are expected to visit Tombura to address crises, eyes of Tombura people whose crises claimed the lives of their dear ones are set to receive these high profile leaders in the expectation that they are going with already devised solutions to bring crises to an end and to look for ways of how people perished could be compensated. Yesterday, an eminent activist in the name of Edmund Yakani urged the two leaders to address the Tombura crisis, but his urge becomes much more sound able when the citizens support him by adding their voices as people say one hand can’t clap itself. It is dismaying to remind people that the Tombura crisis has claimed hundreds of lives of people, imagine a county losing hundreds of lives, how shallow it is now with people? If love for humanity were intact the way it was intact during the liberation struggle, then this time should not have been the time President Kiir and FVP Riek Machar visit Tombura in an effort to address its fatal crisis, they should have visited Tombura the day following the day of the onset of fighting. Though commitments to other national issues could be made an excuse, then life-losing issues need urgency more than other issues because of the protection of the citizens atop the government priorities. The citizens should not be treated according to their political affiliations, in that, when a fight breaks out in an area where your political affiliates are few, you withhold actions that would halt that fight in its earlier age. And conversely, you rush as fast as your powers could take you to rescue your affiliates when a fight has broken out in their area. Citizens constitute what electoral commissions vividly call electorates who vote for candidates including presidential candidates. They should be cared for as losing them means losing your trust. The violence that took place in Tombura County needs a lasting peace so that the people displaced return home and initiators bring to justice to give the restoration of tranquility a chance.     

You Might Also Like

Editorial

Who are the Conflict entrepreneurs in South Sudan?

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Conflict entrepreneurs are viewed as both economic and political actors they fuel violence as a path for attaining economic and political power. Therefore, a non-violent way of solving grievance, a democratic way of getting power can lower levels of violent conflict. Conflict entrepreneurs often mobilize individuals through ethnic, religious or ideological solidarity; patronage. Many individuals who incited or benefited from violence often enjoy positions of economic and political power long after the cessation of hostilities. Corruption is an endemic problem in many post-communist societies, and stagnant economies make access to...
Editorial

Politics is the order of the day

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Akol Arop Akol How many times did you spend a day comfortably without hearing breaking political news on radio, did you one-time logged in to Facebook and get good news about education, culture or development!  Yes, or no, but I must assure you that every media platform is always occupied by fake and real political news which are circulated widely by the youth. A lot of Facebook posts on Pages and groups are all about politics. Youths are no longer interested in doing things that are beneficial because they...
Editorial

Rebellion and peace of interest

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Citizens must be made to understand the kind of peace agreement that politicians with their parties and army are making. For the past 9 years, South Sudan has been experiencing a number of rebellions throughout. Most of the rebellions were formed against current claiming that they are fighting for the rights of citizens yet when pardoned they come to the capital city just to sit and eat forgetting the interests of people. If things were solved through rebellion, then what have many generals done to the people of South Sudan...
Editorial

AS HUNGER BITES, POVERTY STILL POINTS FINGERS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Ngor Khot Garang Odongo Odoyo The level of poverty in this country is unfathomable and it is not a matter of time, it is actually a matter of life and death. Sometimes you don’t have an idea about what will happen next or in the next few years.The struggle to earn a living never stops, leave alone school fees for children, for that has got no meaning. Many young people have gone to schools, and indeed they excelled but they have no jobs. For what use is a bachelor's...
error: Content is protected !!