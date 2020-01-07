Tombura authorities accuse SPLM-IO forces of violation

By: Kitab A Unango

Authorities in Tombura State have accused the Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA-IO) forces in the area for causing panic among the civil population.

The authorities urged the SPLA-IO leaders to control the movement of their forces and not to cause havoc.

Anikumbo Mathew, Tombura State Information Minister said some disloyal members of the SPLA-IO who defected from their base in Ri-Rangu entered the town and when the government forces tried to arrest them, they resisted hence resulting to gunshots in Tombura.

He told Juba Monitor that dissident group from the SPLM/A-IO who were no longer loyal to the Party’s high command defected from their base in Ri-Rangu and started mistreating people along the roads.

“They were mistreating our people along the way to Namatina and to Nabiama and after engaging the high commander of the SPLM/A-IO to deal with the situation; they were successfully arrested and taken to the prison in Ri-Rangu,” he said.

“We do not have authority on the side of SPLM/A-IO about their loyalty to them or not. But what we know is that they are part of the SPLM/A-IO and we are urging the SPLA-IO command to be in charge and control their forces,” Anikumaba said.

Efforts to reach the SPLM-IO sector commander Maj. Gen. James Nando were futile by press time.

Col. Lam Paul Gabriel, the SPLM/A-IO Army Spokesperson declined to comment on the matter saying he was in the field and could not speak at the moment.

But a senior member of SPLM/A-IO officer in sector 6, who sought anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to the media, confirmed the incident but said these were SPLM/A-IO forces detained for alleged indiscipline misconduct who later escaped from detention on 1st January 2020.

“These are the 25 SPLA-IO soldiers from Namatina who were accused of indiscipline. They were arrested and taken to Ri-Rangu detention. On first January, they escaped before their issues were settled heading towards Tombura,” he said. Anikumba pointed out that no casualty was reported and the situation of the state had returned to normalcy adding that people had resumed their daily businesses.