Wednesday, August 4th, 2021
Tokyo Olympics: South Sudan’s Athlete shines

By John Agok


The numbers on the digital scoreboard display a new South Sudanese Men’s 1500m national record. Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 11: Men’s 1500 result shows as South Sudan finished in no 13 in the group comprising of 16 Countries in the world. Guem Abraham scored number 8 in his heat with 3:40: 86 minutes and 7 ahead of him have 3:36:00 to 3:38:79 in the first round, but he did not qualify while in the second heat those of 3: 40:00 to 3: 41:00 were qualified and this was very controversial.

The first time Abraham Majok Matet Guem competed in a track race, he ran in his black school shoes.

“I used those for some years, and there was no way when that one got finished that I’d have any money to buy another one or get another pair of shoes,” Guem told CNN

But as a budding track athlete, his high school intervened — gave him a scholarship and loaned him running shoes, which he gave back to the next student after he graduated.

For aspiring South Sudanese athletes, training has always been a challenge. Many of them, said Guem, struggled to get one square meal a day and trained on uneven rocky terrain.

“I think around 60% of athletes do not have even a pair of shoes, so they run barefooted,” he added.

Sports and unity

Guem said him and his team’s mission is to promote the importance of unity at home in South Sudan.

The 1,500m runner said he sought to represent South Sudanese states other than his own at local and national competitions.

“I’ve never competed for my hometown or my state but always for other states to show my love for them and that they are all equal,” he said.

That thinking is in line with a South Sudanese sports festival dubbed “National Unity Day,” which has been co-organized by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), a government agency supporting growth in other countries, and the South Sudan Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. In its fifth year, that event brings together young people from all over South Sudan.

Youths from all over South Sudan come together for the National Unity Day sports festival.

While the participants come from different tribes and ethnic groups that might not see eye-to-eye, the sports festival provides a space for them to find common ground. The youths, for instance, all sleep in the same building, dine together, and can interact freely, and get to know each other, said Guem, who took part in 2016.

“Sports is a unifying factor that is very necessary for a country like South Sudan,” he added. “When you have war, and you are always kept apart, you don’t come together. And I’m sure the guys go back with different mindsets about others.”

