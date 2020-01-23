TODAY, Top US, SA delegation expected in Juba

By: Nema Juma

The U.S Assistant Secretary of Bureau on African Affairs Tibor P. Nagy accompanied by other senior US state Department officials and the South African Deputy President David Mabuza are expected in the country today for talks over the implementation of the Revitalized Peace agreement.

While speaking on Phone, the Minister of information, Telecommunication and Postal Service, Michael Makuei Lueth confirmed that the South African deputy President will arrive today adding that for the U.S assistant Secretary he has no idea on that.

“According to what I know the South African deputy President will arrive today but about the U.S Assistant Secretary of Bureau on African Affairs, I have no idea but you can find out from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” Makuei said.

He stated that the South African Deputy President is coming for the Mediation of the ongoing peace implementation.

Meanwhile the information and media assistant in the Embassy of United States South Sudan Henry Jada Andrea conformed his coming, but the only unfortunate thing is that his schedule is very tight.

The document extended to Juba Monitor stated that Ambassador Tibor will not have space for media engagement.

The document read that the African Regional media Hub has organized a telephonic Press briefing to enable him share with the Journalists the result of his trip to a number of selected countries in Africa which includes South Sudan.

Jada added that his is coming to meet the government and all the opposition parties.

He stated that the venue for the telephonic conference will be communicated soon.

Ambassador Nagy, a retired career Foreign Service officer, spent 32 years in the government service, including 20 years in assignment across Africa.

He served as the United States Ambassador in Ethiopia (1999-2002), United States Ambassador to Guinea (1996-1999) as well as the deputy Chief of mission in Nigeria.

In (1993-1995) Cameroon (1990-193), and Togo (1987-1990) and previous assignments include Zambia, the Seychelles, Ethiopia and Washington DC.