TODAY-Senior 4 candidates start exams

By James Atem Kuir

Thirty-four thousand, five hundred and thirty-six (34,536) senior four candidates are sitting for their final certificate of secondary examinations across the country today.

The 11,716 girls and 22,820 boys will take their exam papers in 307 examination centers across the country beginning from today [Monday] through Thursday, April 1 according to the Minister of General Education and Instructions, Awut Deng Acuil.

In an exclusive interview with Juba Monitor yesterday, Minister Awutsaid there were no changes in the conduct of the examination and that no student will miss the examinations set for today.

“There are no changes, the date is Monday 22nd. The bell will be rung and all students across the country will start their examinations,” Minister Awut said.

“Our policy is very clear. Even last time when primary eight sat, those who were pregnant were allowed to sit,” she added.

Minster Awut said she was encouraged by the increase in the number of female candidates who are sitting for this year’s certificate examination.

“The number of female candidates has increased because if you talk of 34000, and more than 11000, that means we are almost there and we are hoping that when we open schools, we need more girls to enroll in schools,” she said.

Yesterday, some examination papers alleged to be from the South Sudan Examination Council (SSNEC)-the body responsible for examinations, were being shared on social media.

But MinisterAwut had earlier told Juba Monitor that this year’s exams were printed out of South Sudan and that the exams were well secured.

“I speak, we are starting examinations and we have not seen anything yet because the exams were printed outside. They were not printed in South Sudan, they were sourced from outside,” she said.