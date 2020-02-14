jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, February 14th, 2020
News

TODAY Gov't is set for consultation

By: Kitab A Unango

The government consultation on the number of states and boundaries is taking place today at the Freedom Hall.

Over 120 government selected delegates are expected to be consulted.

The groups selected would have their final say on the number of states and their boundaries ahead of the IGAD summit on the 15th of February.

The delegates to be consulted include the speakers and the deputies of the national legislature, the chairpersons of the specialized committees in the two august houses, Presidential advisor, national ministers and their deputies.

Other delegates include the state governors, and the state speakers, the youth, the parties who are signatories to the peace agreement, the faith based groups, the women, civil society among others.

President Salva Kiir would present the outcome of the constitution to the IGAD council of ministers.

Last week President Kiir met with Dr. Riek at the sideline of IGAD head of states extraordinary summit to discuss the matter but failed to reach a conclusion.

Kiir requested three days to consult with people at the grassroots.

It rains to be seen what the outcome of the consultation would be but the government had continuously maintained that the unity government would be formed within the stipulated time with the 32 states plus Abyei.

Government spokesperson, Michael Makuei Lueth said the 32 states plus Abyei was irreversible saying it was the popular demand of the people.

The main opposition demands that the number of states be reduced to the former 10 states and said they would not be part of the government if the number of states was not settled.

The pro 32 states plus Abyei flocked the airport on Wednesday to welcome President Kiir and his delegation who returned from Addis After the talks on the states failed.

