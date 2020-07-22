TO SUCCEED ONE MUST TRY

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Something attracted my attention in our newspaper in page four where the heading screamed that “we are abused by our women, Kenyan men cry”. It attracted me because I have heard strange tales from different parts of the world where men are crying silently on how they are getting it rough with their spouses. It came to believe that while women make the loudest noise, men are equally suffering but do not shout about it. There are cases where men have formed groups to counter abuses by female. It reminded me of the time we were growing up why our grandfathers were using iron fists to tame up women. It was like a no go zone for a woman to answer or to think of responding back to their husbands or men. Men were the law and they demonstrated it to the latter. Then realization came into being as I remember where the word equality was highly advanced and became highly mooted. It was during the “World Conference on Women, 1995. The Fourth World Conference on Women: Action for Equality, Development and Peace was the name given for a conference convened by the United Nations during 4–15 September 1995 in Beijing, China” This conference changed the face of many things including appearance and domesticated issues between couples or partners. I remember attending a follow-up meeting to the conference in Nairobi and what went on during the Nairobi follow-up. I really do not want to dwell on the pros and cons that have taken place. What I am praying for is that some family values should remain maintained to shape the destiny of future generation. We should ask ourselves right now what will it be, if there is no family or domestic discipline. Parents are becoming far apart from their children for a number of reasons. Some have to trek far to making out a living for the family while some have just given up to the societal needs because of bleak future that they think have no meaning in their lives. I wish we could rewind back our memories and think of how we would want to live in future. Is it possible to return to the past discipline and family respect in charting the way forward and building a firm foundation for the future of all mankind or are we living in fear of the unknown and should let nature take care of itself. This in my mind is a defeatist reasoning or a consolation of one’s heart. These two are not acceptable because a human being is his/her own enemy as failing in life and should not be blamed on an enemy but oneself of close kith and kin. This is why I always say we are living in a strange world where each one of us has to carry his her own cross. It is still possible that we can bring back glory and shape the future destiny of the world. Nothing succeed without trying. We can try it.