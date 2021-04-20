TITANIC-Battle as JEDCO faces court action

By Nema Juma

One of the leading law firms in the country has filed a case against Juba Electricity DistributionCompany (JEDCO) due to demand by the company for hard currency for installation of power services which was out of bound to consumers.

Kiir Chol Deng Acuil of Kiirdit and Company Advocates is leading a seven-man team of lawyers who are company as interested parties to the case in which they have listed nine points of concern to be presented to the court where the parties are scheduled to appear on 29th of this month for deliberations.

The hard currency that JEDCO as a company was asking to be paid was only being managed by the Central Bank and was not easily available to the common-man.

Recently the distribution company came into public notice when it announced plan to cut off electricity. The move they took because the government had not provided foreign currency required to make long overdue payment for the bulky energy supplied from Ezra Construction and Development Group.

Documents availed to Juba Monitor stated that the plaintiff brought this to declare the imposed electricity connection or installation fee amounting to $22,192.97USD (Twenty two thousand one hundred ninety seven cent) as illegal and to declare the defendant as illegal body.

“On 4th august 2020, the plaintiff applied to Southern Sudan Electricity Corporation to have the said property connected with city power the application that was referred to the defendant as shown in the annex marked “A” and on 11th the defendant after having visited the site and conducted necessary assessment issued an invoice for connection amounting to 22,192.97USD as the cost for installation”

It stated the assessment in arriving in to the installation or connection fee of $22,192.97was tinted with fraudulent, adding that the Imposed amount of $22,192.97 was excessive in the circumstances, tinted with fraudulent and detriments and infringes on the plaintiff’s legal right.

“The defendant act of imposing or collecting electricity connection or installation fees in the currency despite being allotted with $ 3 million USD every months by central bank of South Sudan was not only fraudulent but illegal,” it stated.

However it stated that the plaintiff aver and contend that “as a result of the defendant conduct he suffered loss and damage,”